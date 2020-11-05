IPL Live Score, MI vs DC IPL Score: Delhi Capitals Look To Reach Maiden Final With Win Against Mumbai Indians
IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Mumbai Indians will look to inch one step closer to consecutive league triumphs, with Delhi Capitals targeting a maiden appearance in the final.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The winner will reach the final, with the losing side handed another chance to qualify. A win for the latter will see the Delhi-based franchise script history, having never reached the final in any of the previous editions. MI will have momentum on their side, having defeated DC by comprehensive margins in the two matches between the sides during the league stage. However, the Delhi-based franchise could well get their revenge when it matters the most, having emerged victorious against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their final match. There are a few approaching milestones for players of both sides. Suryakumar Yadav will be playing his 100th IPL match, in case he features in the lineup. Rohit Sharma needs 8 runs to complete 4000 runs in the cash-rich league for MI. Shreyas Iyer requires 79 runs to complete 500 runs in IPL 2020. (MI vs DC Live Cricket Score)
IPL 2020 Live Score Updates Between MI vs DC, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Qualifier 1, Indian Premier League, 2020, Nov 05, 2020
- 18:53 (IST)Top Fantasy PicksIshan Kishan and Kieron Pollard have been in fine form for MI, smashing runs with confidence. Pollard accumulated 41 runs off 25 balls in the team's final league game against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), helping the side post a competitive total.Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada have similarly made an impact for DC. While Dhawan is DC's top scorer this season, Rabada leads the wicket-takers' charts in the ongoing edition. These players will certainly be top fantasy picks, heading into the match.
The IPL 2020 match between MI vs DC will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network.
- 18:44 (IST)DC look to take advantage of an out of touch Rohit SharmaDelhi Capitals (DC) batsman Shikhar Dhawan has stated that the team would look to take advantage of the pressure on Rohit Sharma, following a recent return from injury. Rohit was dismissed cheaply in his first appearance following a hamstring injury, featuring against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final league clash of IPL 2020.
- 18:31 (IST)Rohit Sharma's availability a major boost for MIMI skipper Rohit Sharma was a part of the lineup for the team's final league match against SunRisers Hyderabad, having missed the previous four matches due to a hamstring injury. Rohit's availability for Qualifier 1 is certainly a massive boost, considering the big-hitting he is capable of.
- 18:25 (IST)MI look to reach 6th IPL finalMumbai Indians (MI) have qualified for the playoffs nine times, which includes the current edition. They have further reached the final five times so far. Can Rohit Sharma-led MI secure a sixth final, with a dominating performance against DC?
- 18:21 (IST)DC look to break knockout jinxDelhi Capitals have failed to reach the final in any edition of the cash-rich league. The upcoming game will mark Delhi's fifth appearance in the playoffs. Can they break the jinx with a win against the defending champions?
- 18:12 (IST)Hello and welcome!Welcome to our live coverage of the first qualifier of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.Here is the preview of the clash.
