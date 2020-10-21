Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs, that is punched off the back foot for a couple.
9.5 overs (0 Run) No run, this is driven towards mid wicket.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A single this time.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to cover for a dot.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, floated full, Cummins looks to play it on the off side but misses again.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a fullish length, Cummins looks to play at it but misses.
Washington Sundar to bowl now.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Cummins taps the fuller ball towards fine leg and takes a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! What drama here. Floated on middle and leg, Cummins prods forward and looks to block but misses to get hit on the pads. Chahal and Bangalore appeal for a LBW. The umpire takes his time but on this occasion raises his finger. Cummins has a chat with Morgan and opts for the review. No bat but this is a googly again, this time, going outside leg. Missing the stumps, Cummins survives.
A review, this time Kolkata take it. Cummins has opted for a review against the on-field LBW decision. No bat and hence we are straight into Ball Tracker. WICKETS MISSING... Decision reversed.
Who's in to bat now? Pat Cummins it is.
WOW! Bangalore are all over Kolkata. This game so far has looked like a revenge game from Bangalore for that 49 run all out game in 2017! Kolkata have half their side back in the hut for a paltry total of 32. Everything except the toss has gone against Kolkata and they are in a huge, huge state of bother here.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Good review this time from Kohli. Karthik's poor run-of-form against legbreak bowlers, especially the wrong' un continues. Floated around middle and leg, this one is the wrong' un. Karthik prods forward and looks to block but misses to get hit on the pads. Chahal appeals for a LBW but the on-field umpire was not interested. He has a long chat with Kohli, the latter taking it right in the nick of time. Three reds on the Ball Tracker and Karthik is a goner. Fantastic stuff from Bangalore here.
Right, another review, this time for a LBW against Karthik off the spinner. No bat and hence Ball Tracker coming in straightaway. THREE REDS.... OUT!
8.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, Morgan gets down and sweeps it to fine leg for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, knocked to the leg side for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Oooh... lucky there, Karthik, got an inside edge, which saved him. Full and around off and middle, Karthik comes forward and looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto his pads. Chahal lets out an impish smile as well.
Spin time. Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl now.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just enough, just enough to clear the short side of the ground. Short ball, Morgan pulls it aerially. It goes just over the jumping fielder at deep square leg for a maximum. Much needed biggie for Kolkata.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball around off, Karthik jumps and keeps it out back on the surface.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Full and swinging in towards off and middle, an on-drive from Karthik but he picks out mid on.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Karthik taps it to point for a dot.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven off the inner half towards mid on.
Navdeep Saini is back in to bowl now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, chopped to Padikkal at backward point.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, this time Morgan finds Kohli at cover on the drive.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Morgan defends it back to the bowler.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Full and outside off, Morgan strokes it beautifully through the covers for a boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Karthik taps it through the covers for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, clipped in front of square leg for a single.
Isuru Udana is on now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball, Karthik ducks under it. End of the Powerplay and Kolkata are 17/4. Whoa! Ever imagined that? No way.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Good fielding there. Bangalore have been exceptional in the field so far. Good length ball outside off, Morgan cuts it to the right of backward point. Mann, the fielder there, dives and does well to stop it. Just the single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Morgan cuts it to point.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Some confusion there but all is well in the end for Kolkata. Morgan drives this full ball towards mid off and comes down looking for a single. There is confusion as Karthik was not interested, then comes two steps forward and backtracks. Morgan senses that Karthik was not interested and runs back to the keeper's end. The throw comes to the keeper's end but Morgan was well in.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Morgan looks to cut but ends up chopping it back on the track.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, DK drives it off the inner half towards the left of mid on. The fielder there runs to his left and dives but ends up parrying it a bit further. Only one though as Morgan was slow to turn back.
