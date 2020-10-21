Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Yuzvendra Chahal says that in the starting when a good deal of wickets fall, spinners like him can bowl freely. Says that Siraj bowled perfectly in this game. On the loopy ball outside off, Chahal says that Virat Kohli tells him to bowl that. It is mainly a trap for the batters to go big and end up holing out in the deep.
So Bangalore need just 85 to win this game and put one feet in the Play Offs. This should be a walk in the park for Bangalore with the batting lineup they have. Kolkata will need to do the unthinkable if they are to save this game. Are we up for some absoulte madness or will the expected happen? Join us in a while to find out. One of the bowling stars of Bangalore, Yuzvendra Chahal, is caught up for a chat.
Nothing to talk about Kolkata's batting. It was a demoralising performance from the Kolkata top order. Only 4 batters managed to get to double-digits. Apart from Morgan none of the front line batters showed even a bit of courage to fight. Thanks to Kuldeep and Ferguson that their 27-run stand has given Kolkata some respectability and their bowlers something to bowl at.
Fantastic bowling display from Bangalore. It all started with Mohammad Siraj and what a fantastic spell he had. 3-2-2-3, that is not an OTP, that was his figures in his first spell. He created a record by becoming the first bowler to bowl 2 maidens in the same game in the league. This set the platform for the other Bangalore bowlers and the others followed suite brilliantly. Chahal was fantastic once again and picked up 2/15 from his 4. Sundar and Saini got in the wickets column as well. The star of the evening was Siraj without any questions as he finished with 3/8 in his four.
What a bowling performance from Bangalore! Over the course of the league one seldom has words of praise for Bangalore but this season they have been fantastic and tonight they were just a joy to watch! An abysmal batting performance from Kolkata. Only an absolutely bonker of a miracle can see Kolkata come out of this without a huge dent on their run rate, let alone win.
19.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Kuldeep Yadav is run out and Kolkata fall a run short of what they wanted on the last ball of their innings. Full, around off, Ferguson hits it aerially towards long on. It lands on a bounce to the fielder there. Kolkata look for two, the throw comes in to the bowler's end. Morris collects and whips the bails off. The umpires want to have a look at it. Replays catch Yadav short. Just the single there. KOLKATA HAVE BEEN RESTRICTED TO 84/8.
Is that a run out? Wow, drama even towards the end of the innings. Replays are in and Yadav is short!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Outside off on a good length, Ferguson throws the kitchen sink at it but misses.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Another couple. Full and outside off, Lockie hits it towards wide long off and comes back in for the second.
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Leading edge and a couple. Good length ball outside off, Ferguson looked to slam that mightily on the off side but gets a leading edge which goes high in the air towards short mid-wicket. It lands safely though and Kolkata sneak in a couple.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, driven past cover-point for a run.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stuff we have not seen much today. Fullish ball around off, Kuldeep swings across the line and gets it to the deep mid-wicket fence.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven to cover-point for a run.
18.5 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! An inside edge and that's the only thing that could have saved Ferguson there. Full on middle and leg, Ferguson looked to turn that on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads. Siraj appeal for a LBW but the umpire is not interested. Kohli immediately takes the review. And replays show there was an inside edge. A single was sneaked in further as the ball went to the off side off the inside edge.
Right then, another review. It is taken by Bangalore for a LBW against Ferguson. UltraEdge is in and.... there is an edge. NOT OUT! Bangalore lose their review.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, pulled uppishly but safely to deep square leg for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, fullish, Ferguson comes down the track and chips it down to long on for one.
18.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Yadav tucks it on the leg side for a run.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
Mohammed Siraj is back to bowl. 3-2-2-3 so far. How impressive is that? Fabulous!
17.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker, around off, dug out to point. Just 3 runs off the over. Yadav had strayed outside his crease for a single, not much but a little. But Mann got there quickly and Yadav on seeing that came back to his crease. Had he strayed more further, a chance for run out would have been generated.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, shortish, Kuldeep Yadav moves to the leg side and looked to guide that over the keeper's head towards third man. Ends up missing it altogether.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, bunted down to mid on for a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Ferguson cuts but finds point.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Fullish on the stumps, this is worked to fine leg for a couple. Good running from Ferguson there.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Lockie goes for the big heave, looking to get it over covers. Misses.
Chris Morris is back to bowl. 2-1-3-0 so far.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, tapped towards short mid-wicket for a dot.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted around off, Kuldeep blocks it back on the pitch.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, driven through the covers for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Lockie looks to slam that on the off side but misses.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) This is worked on the leg side for a couple.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Floated outside off, Ferguson prods forward and looks to have a poke at it. It comes off the outside edge and goes well past the left of Kohli at slip. It races away to the third man fence.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back to bowl now. 3-0-8-2 for him so far.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish. Floated on the stumps, Kuldeep blocks it to the off side.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, clipped to the on side for a run.
Who will walk out to bat now? Lockie Ferguson it is.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Massive wicket this for Bangalore. Massive celebration in their dugout. Morgan goes after making 30 runs from 34 balls. Floated around off, he gets down and looks to slog sweep again. Gets it in the air again but this time straight down the throat of Mann at deep square leg.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRACKING! Full and around off, Morgan mows a slog sweep and gets it to the deep mid-wicket boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Kuldeep comes on the front foot again and taps the fuller ball to the off side for one this time.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Kuldeep prods forward and blocks it back to the bowler.
Match Reports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders are 84/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Everything related to Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score. Do check for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.