Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
A win for Bangalore that was set up by their bowlers, led by Mohammad Siraj. His 3/8 ensured Kolkata never got going and the Bangalore bowlers restricted a very strong Kolkata batting lineup for a humiliating score of 84. A very embarassing batting performance from Kolkata. Only Morgan showed some fight and thanks to Ferguson and Kuldeep they managed to save some blushes with the willow.
Cannot blame the Kolkata bowlers. They hardly had anything to bowl at. They needed early wickets to get a spring in their stride and believe that they could do the unthinkable but unfortunately that was not to be. Ferguson did get into the wickets column again and there was a run out as well but that was not early enough to put pressure on a strong Bangalore lineup.
Chasing 85, Bangalore openers Padikkal and Finch ensured that there was no unnecessary drama at the beginning. The pair laid the foundation with a solid 46-run stand before Finch departed. Padikkal soon followed his partner with a suicidal run out. Captain Kohli and Gurkeerat Singh Mann ensured there were no other hiccups and cruised the side over the line.
A comprehensive victory for Bangalore and with this dominating win, Bangalore move to second on the points table with 14 points. Kohli and his men now have one feet into the Playoffs. A humiliating and annihilating loss for Kolkata. One of those which destroys everything from run rate to confidence.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A single and that is it! On a length outside off, Kohli guides it to the right of third man and takes an easy single. BANGALORE WIN EASILY BY 8 WICKETS!
13.2 overs (0 Run) Very full on off and middle, Kohli can only dig it out to the on side for a dot.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) SCORES LEVEL! Full on off and middle, Kohli flicks it to deep mid-wicket. The call is two immediately and Kohli gets it.
Prasidh Krishna to bowl now. Bangalore would want to finish in this over.
12.6 overs (0 Run) 4 dot deliveries to end the over. Full and around off, driven to mid off. Does not matter these dots though as Bangalore need just 3 runs in 42 balls.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Mann flashes at it but fails to read the bounce. It goes over the top of his flashing blade.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Mann gives room on the off side and looks to slash it hard. The ball though comes off the bottom part of his bat and goes to the left of the bowler on the off side.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the stumps, driven back to the bowler.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched through cover for a single.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! All too easy for Bangalore and Kohli here. Fullish ball around off, Kohli swings and sends it to the deep mid-wicket boundary.
11.6 overs (1 Run) An easy passage of play for Bangalore here. Outside off, Kohli works it to deep point for a single. 8 runs needed in 48 balls.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single by working this on the off side for a single.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mann looking to finish things off quickly here. Flighted ball around off and middle, Mann sweeps it uppishly to the deep backward square leg boundary.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Educated edge to say the least. Short and wide outside off, Mann looked to cut that square of the wicket but ends up getting an outside edge. No one at third man and it races away to the fence there.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball, Mann rocks back to pull but does not time it at all. It goes to short mid-wicket.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Very full, around off, Mann drives but finds short cover.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, stabbed to mid on for a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on off and middle, clipped to fine leg for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Mann looks to defend but it comes off the splice and goes towards third man. A run taken.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Slash and a miss! Shortish ball well outside off, Mann looks to cut it fiercely over point but misses completely.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Kohli steers this to the right of Kuldeep at third man. Gets a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball, Kohli covers the line of his stumps, hops and keeps it out.
