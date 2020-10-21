Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The total finally gets to 50 for Kolkata. Morgan is the lone man standing while the others are crumbling. Short ball, Morgan pulls it handsomely to the deep square leg boundary.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, Yadav rocks back and punches that through covers for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Full and well outside off, Kuldeep Yadav watchfully leaves it alone.
14.3 overs (0 Run) This time he drives on the off side but finds the man at short cover.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Kuldeep moves a little to the off side and looked to play that on the leg side. Ends up getting a safe leading edge back to the bowler.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched in front of point for a single.
Navdeep Saini is back to bowl. 2-0-17-1 for him so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Full and on off, Morgan drives it on the off side and gets to the other end to keep strike for the next over.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air on off and middle, driven to wide mid off for a run.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, milked down to long on for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Yadav looks to defend but it comes off the inside edge to the on side. One run taken.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Full on off, tapped to the off side for a dot.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Morgan taps it behind square on the leg side and takes a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Googly now! It is on off, Morgan strokes it to long off and keeps the strike.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Spinning into the pads, Morgan flicks it to square leg.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Morgan keeps it out.
Who will walk out to bat now? Kuldeep Yadav it is.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! Cummins' struggle with the willow comes to an end. Chahal gets his second of the game and victim number 15 for the season. Chahal gives this one a good amount of air and bowls it slow on off. Cummins looks to go over long off but does not go for it whole heartedly. He just lifts it in the air and straight to long off. Paddikal there makes no mistake and takes a simple one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Cummins strokes it back to the bowler.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Morgan milks it to long on for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, punched off the back foot on the off side for a dot.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, around off, tapped to the on side for a dot.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Floated outside off, dabbed to the off side.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Floated outside off, Cummins looks to drive but misses completely.
11.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Umpire's call and Cummins survives. Floated around middle and leg, Cummins looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal for LBW follows but to no avail. Kohli takes the review. But it is an umpire's call this time. Review retained though. Good bowling from the Bangalore spinners as well here.
A review, again! Phew! Kohli takes one for a LBW against Cummins. UltraEdge shows a flat line as the ball passes the bat. Ball Tracker.... UMPIRE'S CALL.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Short, around off, Cummins works it back to the bowler.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Morgan keeps it out. Kolkata are unable to get going. 11 gone, the two-time champions are struggling at 39/5!
10.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Cummins milks it to long on for a run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Chahal gives this a lot of air on leg. Morgan paddle sweeps it but not with timing for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Short and turning in to the southpaw. Morgan keeps it out.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short and spinning away, Cummins punches it to long off for one.
Mike Hesson from the Bangalore camp says that they know how a game of cricket goes but he is happy so far. Tells they wanted to bring Siraj as they felt he is a good option especially when they saw the ball swing. Adds that he has a great seam position and he is happy for him. Tells the two left handers in Kolkata would take Shahbaz Ahmed out of the game and hence they got Siraj, expecting him to take 1-2 wickets but what he has done is fantastic. Says that they needed to improve a few things and are happy with how the game has gone so far.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Cummins defends it to cover.
