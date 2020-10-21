Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Goes in the gap for four. There were 2 fielders in the deep on the leg side - fine leg and deep square leg. Finch bisects them perfectly. Full on middle and leg, he closes the face of his bat to glance it in the gap between those two fielders for a boundary.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball on top of middle and leg, Finch ducks a little to let it through.
4.4 overs (0 Run) This time he stays deep in the crease and cuts the good length ball outside off. But finds point.
4.3 overs (2 Runs) Another couple. Finch comes down the track a little and gently taps the fuller ball in front of point for two.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, glanced uppishly but safely to deep square leg for a run.
4.1 overs (2 Runs) On middle, tapped through mid-wicket for a couple.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full length ball on middle, Finch flicks it well to the right of the man at short fine leg and the ball races away to the boundary. Bangalore are now 28/0 at the end of 4 overs.
3.5 overs (3 Runs) In the air.... but safe. Morrison on-air shouts 'Up, up and away' to that. Full and outside off, Padikkal looks to go big over mid off again. It goes high in the air, not much distance. Lands short of the long off fence. The fielder from mid off runs in and throws it back and Bangalore take three.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delightful! Full and outside off, Padikkal once again lifts it over mid off.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle and leg, clipped to square leg for one.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off and middle, defended back to the bowler.
3.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside off, tapped to the off side for one.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A dot again, no run there as well. Finch drives the fuller ball but finds the man at cover-point.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and off, tucked to mid on.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, steered to third man for a single.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the slot and punished. Full and outside off, Padikkal lofts that over mid off.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, worked on the off side for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off and middle, Finch comes forward and looks to defend but ends up getting hit on the pads.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fires a good length ball down the leg side, Finch looks to play at it but misses. Wide called.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Full ball on off, tapped to mid on for a single.
1.5 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for a LBW but not given. Perhaps some inside edge, which is why. Full ball around off and middle, Finch closes the face of his bat and looks to flick. To the naked eye it looked like he misses. Krishna, Karthik, everyone appeal. But the umpire is unmoved. Kolkata discuss and then finally decide against the review. Perhaps some inside edge which is why they did not opt for the review. Replays are in and there is no inside edge as per UltraEdge. Interesting then! Had it been reviewed it would have been umpire's call on impact as per Ball Tracker.
1.4 overs (1 Run) A single. Full and outside off, Padikkal flashes hard at it. It comes off a thick outside edge and goes to the right of third man for a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Heave and a miss! Full and outside off, Padikkal looks to smash the bones out of it over covers but misses.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Full on the pads, clipped to mid on for a quick single.
1.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Kolkata cannot afford to give away extras when defending such a small total. Down the leg side on a good length, Finch looks to pull but misses. Wided.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Finch hops and defends it out to the off side.
Prasidh Krishna to bowl now.
0.6 over (0 Run) Full on off, defended to mid off. Padikkal says no his partner for the single.
0.5 over (0 Run) In the air for sometime. Full and outside off, Padikkal drives it uppishly. Luckily for him it falls short of the man at point. Needs to be careful here, Padikkal. No need to rush in the chase.
0.4 over (1 Run) On the pads, turned to deep square leg for a run.
0.3 over (2 Runs) Full ball on the pads, Finch looks to glance but misses. It comes off his pads towards square leg. Finch wants two and gets it. 2 off leg byes.
0.2 over (1 Run) Bangalore are underway in the chase. Full length ball outside off, Padikkal guides it towards third man and gets off the mark as well.
We are back for the chase! Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal are the openers for Bangalore. Kolkata's players stride out to the field and take their respective positions. Pat Cummins to start with the ball for Kolkata. Should be a walk in the park for Bangalore but let's see. Here comes Cummins...
0.1 over (0 Run) Good start for Kolkata. Just around off on a good length, Padikkal watchfully lets it be.
