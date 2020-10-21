Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj (IN FOR SHAHBAZ AHMED), Yuzvendra Chahal.
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Tom Banton (IN FOR ANDRE RUSSELL), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna (IN FOR SHIVAM MAVI), Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy.
Virat Kohli, Bangalore's skipper, says that they would have batted first as well, had they won the toss. States that it looks a good wicket like Morgan said. Kohli says that on your day, any team should play good cricket. It is all about executing the plans well. On the changes, Kohli says that Shahbaz Ahmed goes out and Mohammed Siraj comes in for him.
Eoin Morgan, Kolkata's skipper, says they will bat first as the wicket looks good. States that there has been continued improvement in their camp since the last game. Wickets slowing down has made it a bit challenging. On the changes, Morgan informs that Banton and Prasidh come in for Russell and Mavi.
TOSS - Toss time in Abu Dhabi for Match 39 as both the captains are out in the middle. The referee gives the coin some air. It lands in Kolkata's favour. THEY WILL BAT!
Pitch Report - JP Duminy is out in the middle for the Pitch Report. It is a fresh surface, he says. Daren Ganga is the other pitch analyst. He states that there will be an appreciable bounce in this game, especially during the Powerplay overs. Ganga further says that the short ball can prove to be lethal and adds that there will be minimal turn on the surface. There is little bit of grass on the deck, Ganga says. Due to the minimal turn, Ganga states that the spinners need to do more and try and mix things up.
Kolkata would not have forgotten that scar that easily. Passing flashes of the same would have certainly come to their mind, entering into this game. And Morgan's men would be looking for revenge. What's the update on Narine? Will Russell be able to play today? Will Ferguson feature in the team as well? The oldest rivalry in the League, plenty of stakes on the plate. So, stick around as we bring you the toss and team updates shortly...
Bangalore, well, they have almost sealed a berth for the playoffs stage. They have been fantastic with the bat and with Morris coming into the team, their bowling, especially at the death, has improved by leaps and bounds. That said, they did have a walk in the park the last time they played against Kolkata. But will it be the same this time?
Hello and welcome to Match 39 of the League. Phew, time flies. We are nearing the business end of the tournament and can hardly believe that we have come this far, this fast. Anyway, to business, Kohli's men locking horns against Morgan's. Should be an absorbing game.
