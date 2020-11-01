Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball to finish. Shreyas swivels and half-pulls at it, only to end up missing it.
17.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it on the off side for one.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, this is driven down to long on for a single.
Who's in now? Kartik Tyagi it is.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shivam Mavi with the catch. Archer did not connect it well at all. Full and on middle and leg, Archer clears his front leg and looks to slog it over long on. However, he does not get it off the meat of the bat. He ends up getting it only as far as long on where Mavi completes the catch.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, stroked very firmly to the sweeper cover fielder. Just the single though.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, this is driven down to mid off for a single.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another reverse sweep, another boundary. Flatter ball down the leg side, Shreyas moves there and reverse sweeps it to the deep backward point boundary.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Now, he gets this over the keeper's head, to the third man region and picks up a couple.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is an intelligent shot. Gopal moves to the leg side and reverse sweeps the fuller ball in the gap between short third man and backward point.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is hit uppishly towards long off. It lands on a bounce and Rajasthan take a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Don't know why there was a call for the stumping there. Archer was very safe, even to the looks of the naked eye. Tossed up on off and middle, Archer gives room on the off side and swings for the heavens but misses. It goes on top of the stumps and Karthik does not collect it properly. It rolls off his body and hits the stumps, whipping the bails off. There is an appeal for the stumping. The on-field umpires take it upstairs to have a look. The replay is in and Archer's foot is well inside as the bails come off.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to point.
Varun Chakravarthy has completed his alloted quota. Here comes Sunil Narine to bowl out. 3-0-26-0 for him. He would fancy a wicket or two here.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, dug out to the off side for one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to sweeper cover for one.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, this is hammered down the ground, past the bowler. But just the single as the long off fielder mops it up.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, driven to cover-point for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on top of the stumps, Gopal clears his front foot and looks to slog it on the off side. He though misses.
15.1 overs (1 Run) On off, Archer looks to clip it on the leg side but gets a leading edge. It goes uppishly over the bowler and they take a single. Shivam tried to reach out and take it but it was over his reach.
