Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! More wickets coming for Kolkata. Another great jump from DK. A well-directed short ball on the body from Cummins, Parag half-swivels and pulls at it. However there is no timing at all as the ball rushed onto him. He only manages to get it to the left of the keeper. Dinesh Karthik, jumps and takes a good catch, yet again. Rajasthan need 155 runs in 90 balls still, with only 5 wickets in hand.
4.5 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, dabbed to backward point.
4.4 overs (0 Run) A good length inswinger on middle and leg, Riyan keeps it out on the off side.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked to short mid-wicket.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, guided to fine leg for a single.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sunil Gavaskar is admiring that shot a lot. Full and outside off, Jos jumps a little and opens the face of his bat to guide that through the covers. Just used the pace of the bowler.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Lands it outside off and gets it to seam in a little, Parag watchfully leaves it. Not too far away from the off pole that.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Riyan opens the face of his bat and steers it to point.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Shivam steams in and bowls a full ball on middle and leg, defended to the off side.
Riyan Parag comes out to bat now.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Kolkata are all over Rajasthan here. Samson can be dangerous but this time he goes only for 1. Full ball, it lands around off and jags away a little. Sanju looks to drive on the up but gets a good outside edge. This time though it goes straight to Karthik and it is an easy take for him.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven to cover.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off and middle, clipped to short mid-wicket.
Jos the Boss walks out to the middle now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Dragged on! Cummins gets Smith finally. This is superb bowling from Kolkata here. Full and around off, Steven looks to drive but gets an inside edge that goes onto hit the stumps. Rajasthan still need 160 runs in 102 balls, with 7 wickets in hand.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, Smith looks to clip it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto his pads. It goes further to the leg side for nothing. The slips cordon appeals for a lbw, oblivious of the inside edge.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cummins vs Smith - Smith wins for now. On a good length on the thigh pad, Smith tucks it away in Smith fashion, to the deep backward square leg fence.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off and middle, driven down to mid on.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Samson is up and running rightaway. Full on middle, he clips this to deep square leg and takes a single.
Who will walk out to bat now? Sanju Samson it is.
2.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! What a brilliant catch from DK. Reminded us of a stunner that he took in the 2007 T20 World Cup in the slips cordon. Full and outside off, Stokes swings hard across the line. But he ends up getting an outside edge. It goes to the left of Dinesh Karthik, the keeper. It was travelling quickly and was well wide of him. But Dinesh made a 'leap of the year' to pluck it.
1.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped to the leg side for a single.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mavi had 4 good balls and now this one. On a good length outside off, the Big Ben cuts it in front of point and the ball races away for a boundary.
1.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple... geeh, Stokes is really quick. Full on the pads, Stokes flicks it to square leg. They take the single and Stokes wants a second. He runs to the striker's end. The throw comes there, Mavi reaches there but fails to collect it. Stokes meanwhile dives to get in. He is a superhuman.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball on the pads, Stokes looks to flick it but the ball stuck on the pitch. Gets the splice of his bat and falls safely to the leg side as Shivam Mavi comes to the on side to try to grab that.
1.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Mavi overcooks the short ball, Stokes lets it be.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on top of the stumps, Ben Stokes hit it back, the bowler misses to stop it but the ball hits the stumps at the non-striker's end and comes to a halt.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven down to mid off.
Steven Smith, Rajasthan's skipper, walks out to the middle now. Also, Shivam Mavi to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! 19 and a wicket off the first over. Robin Uthappa is the man who is gone. Full on middle and leg, Robbie looks to flick. He gets it uppishly to the left of the fielder at deep backward square leg. Kamalesh Nagarkoti though had enough time to run in that direction and take it easily, which he goes.
0.5 over (1 Run) Stokes gives room on the off side and strokes this good length ball towards cover for a single.
0.4 over (6 Runs) SIX! Cracking shot! Full ball on off, Ben Stokes moves to the off side and laps it over the keeper's head, over the fine leg boundary.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Stokes was very lucky there. Fullish and around off, Ben came down the track and looked to play it on the off side. However, he gets an inside edge. Luckily for him, it goes past the stumps and wide of the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length around off, blocked.
0.2 over (2 Runs) WIDE! Down the leg side, Uthappa looks to send it to the fine leg fence again but misses. Karthik the keeper dives to his right and stops that from going to the boundary. The batters manage to take a run.
We are all set for the chase to begin then! 192 is the target for Rajasthan. The Kolkata players are in a huddle near the ropes. Morgan is all smiles. Possibly because he believes his side has a huge total on board. Rajasthan's openers, Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes, make their way out to the middle. Pat Cummins to begin with the ball for Shah Rukh Khan's team. And we are off then...
0.1 over (6 Runs) SIX! What a way to start, what a way to start. Full ball on the pads, Robin swivels a touch and lofts it mightily over fine leg.
