Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over the man at deep square leg. Short ball, Tripathi swivels a touch and pulls it over the leaping Tewatia at deep square leg.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, glanced to deep mid-wicket for one.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Slower ball outside off, Rahul looks to work it on the off side but gets it off the inside edge to wide mid on. A single.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Full on off and middle, gently tapped to Archer at mid on for a quick single.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on the body, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, chopped to the off side off the pitch.
Ben Stokes to bowl now.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulls this one over the infield and gets a boundary. Short ball, Rahul rocks back and pulls it over short mid-wicket for a boundary. 17 off Gopal's first over. An excellent one for Kolkata though.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball around off, Tripathi gives himself room and cuts but finds point.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tripathi sets himself free with that. Tossed up on off, Rahul gets down and sweeps this handsomely to the deep square leg boundary.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, pushed down to long off for a single.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good effort from Stokes though. Short ball on off, Gill rocks back and pulls it firmly in the gap between wide long on and deep mid-wicket. Ben Stokes, who was at wide long on runs to his right, dives but ends up parrying it to the ropes. It was struck really firmly.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Archer can't reach it. Tosses a slower one outside off, Shubman goes inside out straightaway. He gets it over the stretched hand of Jofra at mid off and it goes for a boundary.
Spin time. Shreyas Gopal is in now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball, pitches on off and seams back in sharply. Rahul manages to dab it to the slip cordon.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, pushed to point.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Finally gets the single and gets off the mark. On the pads, he tucks this to fine leg and takes a single.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Pacy good length ball on the pads, hastily tucked to short mid-wicket. Tripathi wanted a single to get off the mark but there was none there. He rushes back to the striker's end.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball on top of the body, Rahul ducks under it. Looks to the square leg umpire for a wide but does not get it.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Expensive start for Aaron! Releases the pressure Archer built in the first over. Aaron bangs it in short, Gill is ready for it as he pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 12 off the over!
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Class from Gill! Full and angling in on middle and off. Gill gets on his front foot, keeps his head still and lofts his flick with delightful use of the wrists over mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good change of pace from Aaron! Slower ball outside off, Gill looks to drive but misses.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First one of the game and what a way to get it! Slightly shorter on off, Gill gets on his front foot and pulls it with class through mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Crispy but for nothing.. Full around off, Gill pushes it to mid off right off the meat of his blade.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Aaron starts with a length delivery around off. Gill punches it to the left of cover.
Who will bowl from the other end?
0.6 over (0 Run) No run, Superb first over. Archer ends the over with a bouncer. It is short and around the body. Tripathi ducks under it to see off Archer's first. Just a solitary run and a wicket off it. Tremendous over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Play and a miss! Late movement as well. Good length delivery just outside off, Tripathi makes room and looks to slam it on the off side but misses. As it goes to the keeper, it comes back in sharply and Samson had to move to his right to collect the ball.
0.4 over (0 Run) An absolute jaffa from Archer. Hits the deck hard and makes the ball jag back in. Tripathi gets on his front foot and looks to play it away from his body. The ball comes back in and cuts Tripathi in half as it goes between his bat and pad to the keeper.
0.3 over (0 Run) Full on off, Tripathi starts his innings with a push back to Archer.
Another early blow for Kolkata. Who will walk out to bat at number 3 tonight? Rahul Tripathi has been handed the responsiblity.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Archer strikes in the first over. Rana goes back fr yet another golden duck but he also takes a review with him. Terrible, terrible review from Rana. Archer hits the deck hard around off, the ball raises and goes away from Rana. He looks to have a feel of it but gets a feather on it to the keeper. It goes straight into the mitts of Samson behind the stumps. A batter knows whether he has got something or not. By the looks Rana is unsure. He has a word with Gill and opts to review. Replay rolls in and Ultra Edge shows spike. Just the start Rajasthan wanted.
Review in the very second ball of the game. Rana has been adjudged caught behind. He has a word with Gill and at the eleventh hour he signals the 'T'.
0.1 over (1 Run) Edgy start! Archer starts with a 142.0 kph full ball on middle and off. Gill looks to flick but gets a leading edge which fgoes through the vacant third man region to the man in the deep for one.
We are all set for the action to begin. The two umpires walk out to the middle. Rajasthan players are in a huddle with their skipper having a word with his troops before they take their respecive positions in the field. Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill stride out to the middle to open the innings for Kolkata. Rajasthan's pace merchant, Jofra Archer to take the new ball first up.
KOLKATA PLAYING XI - Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russel(IN for Lockie Ferguson), Shivam Mavi (IN for Rinku Singh), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy.
RAJASTHAN PLAYING XI - Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (WK), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.
Kolkata skipper, Eoin Morgan admits he wanted to chase as well because of the dew. Morgan tells that it is not a night to hold back and they need to play well. Informs Andre Russell is back in the side and it is a big boost as he has been with the franchise for a long time. Informs there is one more change as Rinku Singh misses out and Shivam Mavi coms in.
Rajasthan skipper, Steven Smith says that the dew has come in the last few games and that is a major reason to chase. Tells they have chased down well in the past and hope to do it again. On Stokes, he says he has been fantastic and his performance is bleeding confidence in their side. Informs that they are unchanged from the last game.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the spin of the coin. Kolkata skipper, Eoin Morgan and Rajasthan skipper, Steven Smith are out in the middle alongside the match referee who has the coin. Up goes the coin. Morgan calls Heads but it comes down as Tails. RAJASTHAN OPT TO BOWL!
Rajasthan, on the other hand, can still make the playoffs but they will need a big win and hope the other results go in their favour. First up they will need to do what is in their hand. They are on a two game winnig streak and will look to build on that and try and delay their flight back home. Can Smith get one over Morgan or will Kolkata end their season on a high?
Hello and welcome to the second of the final double-header Sunday as Kolkata take on Rajasthan. Both sides can reach 14 points but Kolkata's heavy losses in the past means that the chances of them finishing in the top 4 is mathematically possible but practically extremely difficult.
