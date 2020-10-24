Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
DRINKS! Really good from Kolkata so far! They have got the two openers and have made scoring also tough for Delhi. More of the same is what they would want. Delhi on the other hand, need to get a move on. Iyer and Pant have faced enough balls tog et used to the pace of the wicket. However, a lot relies on the two batting out there. Can they do something similar to what Rana and Narine did? We will find out in a bit.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as Pant works this to the cover region. A good over by Ferguson, even though there was a boundary. Just the 7 runs off this one. Delhi require 137 runs in 66 balls.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On a full length around off, Pant works this one to the mid on fielder.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length delivery outside off, Iyer nudges this to the point region for a single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length around middle, Pant flicks this one towards the fine leg region. Prasidh Krishna does well to dive and stop that one. Just a single.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! He has used the pace and he gets a boundary! Back of a length ball around off, Pant powers it over the mid-wicket fence to bag a boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) On a full length around off, Pant plays it back towards the bowler.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Flat ball on middle, Pant works this wide of the man at long on. A single to end the over. 144 required in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted on middle, Pant dances down the track and works this back to the bowler.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy around off, Pant blocks it back towards Narine.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Iyer punches this towards the deep point region for a single.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Short ball around leg, Iyer tucks this to the deep square leg region for a couple.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter around leg, Iyer tucks this one to the fine leg region for a couple.
7.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Floated down the leg side. Iyer leaves it alone. Wided.
Sunil Narine is on now!
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as Iyer works this to the cover region. Delhi need 151 runs in 78 balls.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length around off, Pant hits it back towards the bowler and the ball hits the stumps at the other end and goes towards the mid on region. A single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Pant shuffles across and looks to pull this one but misses it altogether.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! On a good length around off, Pant slams this through point and it crosses the fence. Delhi need some more of these.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length delivery around middle, Pant pulls this one but does not time it well towards mid-wicket. The fielder runs in to his right and stops this one. A couple collected.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Ferguson starts off with a back of a length ball around middle, Iyer nudges this to the leg side.
Time for some express pace now as Lockie Ferguson comes on.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Pant works this to the deep point region for one. Delhi are at 36/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Pant taps this to the point region.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A dot this time as Pant punches this one to the cover region.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length around middle, Iyer pushes it to point for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Iyer fends it back to the bowler.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around middle, Pant pulls this one to the man at deep square leg region for a single.
