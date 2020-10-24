Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Starts the over with a boundary and ends it with a boundary. Narine has looked very good so far. On a good length outside off, Narine works this over point and will collect another boundary. 18 runs off this one. Just the over that Kolkata required.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Rana works this one to the off side for a single.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pulled away! Rana has decided to join the party! Back of a length ball around off, Rana swivels and pulls this away to the deep square leg region for a biggie.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On a full length around leg, Narine looks to work this to the leg side but misses and it goes off his boot to the leg side. The batters collect a single.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length ball outside off, Narine punches this towards the deep cover region and the batters collect two runs.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! Narine is making his intentions clear! Back of a length ball outside off, Narine slashes this over point and it runs away past the ropes.
DRINKS! All Delhi at the moment! They have Kolkata on the back foot courtesy some really good bolwing and more of the same is what Iyer would want. Kolkata on the other hand, have a well-set Rana and Narine who has started welll out there. They would hope the two can bat decently and set a platform for Morgan to launch when he comes in. They need something over 160 if they are to stay in the game.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Narine pushes this one to the deep point region for one. An expensive start by Ashwin. 13 off his first.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball around off, Rana works this to the cover region and a misfield from the man there fetches Kolkata a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Narine punches this one towards the deep point region for one.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Runs coming in for Kolkata and they do not mind this! Flatter around off, Narine looks to play this but it goes off his outside edge and runs away to the third man fence for a boundary.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Narine goes for the big one and he gets it! Loopy around off, Narine lofts this one over the long off fence for a biggie.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around middle, Narine plays it back to the bowler.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, Rana looks to work at this but misses it altogether. A great over by Rabada. Just 3 runs and a wicket from this one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Narine gets his first run of the game. Back of a length ball around off, Narine guides this down to third man for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside off, Narine leaves it alone.
7.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Rabada bowls this way outside off, Narine leaves it alone. The umpire flexes his arms to signal a wide.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On a shortish length outside off, Narine leaves it alone.
Sunil Narine walks out to bat! Strange we did not see Morgan walk out to bat.
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND CAUGHT! Dinesh Karthik's struggles with the bat continue in this year's tournament. Brilliant from Rabada and not so much from Karthik. It is Delhi's spearhead who has struck. Another batter of Kolkata walks back to the hut. On a good length around off, Karthik wants to work this to the leg side but the ball kisses his outside edge and goes into the safe hands of Rishabh Pant behind him.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside off, Rana works this one towards the deep point region for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, Karthik works this to the point region.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around leg, Rana tucks this to the mid-wicket region and the batters take off for the single. A throw is made at the non-striker's end but it is missed. Might have been interesting if he had hit.
6.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Stoinis bowls a full delivery way outside the off stump. Rana reaches out but cannot connect. Wided by the umpire.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Karthik pulls this one to the square leg region for one.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery around off, Rana opens up the face of his bat and guides this to the third man region for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, Rana blocks this one out.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length around off, Karthik nudges this to the mid-wicket region and the batters run across for the single. There is a throw at the non-striker's end but he misses.
Marcus Stoinis has been introduced.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as Karthik flicks this one to the square leg region. Kolkata are at 36/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! On a good length around off, Karthik looks to block this off but misses it.
Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat now!
5.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Destroyed the castle there, Nortje! What an amazing comeback after being sent to the boundary ropes early in the over. Nortje scalps his second wicket of the game and he is looking in top form. Rahul Tripathi just like Gill, was looking good but he cannot continue his exploits. On a fuller length around middle, Tripathi makes some room and looks to work this to the off side but he misses this one completely and the balls goes onto shatter the stumps behind him. Delhi have been good with the ball so far.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball around leg, Rana hops and tucks this towards the square leg region for one run.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, Rahul drives this towards the cover region for one.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A good delivery but Tripathi sends it past the ropes! Welcome boundary! On a good length around middle, Tripathi makes some room and slashes this over the point region for a boundary.
