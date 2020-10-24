Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
So that is it from this game! It is not end of the cricketing action for today as there is another game which follows. Punjab are taking on Hyderabad in an important clash. Do join us for that by switching tabs. Till then, take care and goodbye!
The bowling was spot on from the Kolkata side! Also, the changes as to when to get which bowler was excellent from Morgan. Cummins started things off and he finished with a three-fer. Varun then ran through the middle order of the Delhi side and finished with cracking figures of 5 for 20. The others were also handy. Except for Narine, everybody did well with the ball.
A very comprehensive win for Kolkata! How vital could this performance be! It was a game they needed to win and they have done it in some style. First they put up a massive total courtesy Narine and Rana after reeling at 42 for 3. They then continued the momentum with the ball as Cummins got the Delhi openers early. Iyer and Pant then looked to re-build but the pace they were batting at was not helping their cause. Finally when they needed to explode, Pant, Hetmyer and Iyer all fell in quick succession. It was then an impossible task for the Delhi side and they fell well short.
19.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end the game! Shorter and outside off, Ashwin looks to cut but it goes off the underedge towards short third man. KOLKATA WIN BY 59 RUNS!
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! That was nailed but towards long on. Deshpande will feel slightly unlucky as he had got it right off the middle. On middle, Tushar hits it hard but he does not get the desired elevation. He holes out to the fielder at long on. Morgan takes it by moving to his left.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker on middle, it is jammed out towards mid-wicket for one.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, it is guided to point.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A slower one on off, it is guided towards point for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, it is jammed through point for one.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on middle, Deshpande keeps it out.
Tushar Deshpande is the new man in.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Cummins gets his third wicket! Full delivery on middle, Rabada lofts it over mid on but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards long on where Tripathi takes a good catch.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Rabada makes room and looks to drive but misses it.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Rabada pushes it back towards the bowler where Cummins does well to stop it.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Ashwin flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Back of a length on off, Ashwin punches it through covers for a boundary.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end! On off, it is hit down to long off for one.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
17.4 overs (0 Run) A yorker, it is jammed out.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Fuller and on off, Rabada goes down on one knee and hits it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Ashwin sweeps this through mid-wicket for one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap and a boundary! Shorter and on off, Ashwin stays back and pulls it hard through mid-wicket. No chance of stopping that.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Rabada lofts it but it lands well short of mid off. One taken.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Ashwin strokes it through covers for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Shortish and around off, it is pushed to covers.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, slightly shorter. It takes off after landing. Ashwin looks to guide it down to third man but is beaten.
16.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is pushed down to long on for one.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end as Ashwin works this one to the point region. What an over again by Chakravarthy.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! That's the fifth wicket for Chakravarthy! What an evening he has had so far! He has been brilliant with the ball and he has changed the game around for Kolkata. Best bowling figures so far in this year's tournament. Flatter around middle, Axar makes some room and looks to go big but he misses it altogether and the ball goes onto disturb the stumps.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy around off, Rabada works this one towards the cover region for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter around leg, Patel tucks this one to the leg side for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy around off, Axar works it back to the bowler.
DRINKS!
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust and this should be the game for Kolkata! He had to go for the big one as the run rate was running away from them. There was no timing on this one. Loopy ball around off, Stoinis looked to go big down the ground but he did not time this one well and it balloons over towards the long off region and Tripathi runs in and he is safe as house. Good breakthrough for Kolkata. They should see the game out now.
