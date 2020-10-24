Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Axar looks to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on middle, Stoinis pulls it hard through mid-wicket for a couple.
14.3 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is pushed down to long off.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Shorter side and it goes all the way! It is outside off. Patel brings out the slog sweep. He nails it and it goes over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Another single. Tossed up on middle, Stoinis swings but it goes off the inner half down to long on for one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is pushed down to long off.
13.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, left alone.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On off, it is pushed down to long off for one.
Axar Patel is the new man in.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Two in two for Varun and this is probably the game for Kolkata. The Delhi skipper is out of here. This is fuller and around off, Shreyas looks to go over long on. Tries doing what Hetmyer did but he too holes out to the fielder there. Nagarkoti is the one under it this time.
13.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Hetmyer holes out! Tripathi makes no mistake! Another wicket for Varun. It is fuller and around off, Shimron swings. He looks to go over long on but there is no timing on it. He holes out to the fielder there. Hetmyer had to go for it but he does not connect.
13.1 overs (1 Run) In the air... the bowler goes for it but fails to reach it. Difficult catch that. It is fuller and around off, Iyer looks to go big but ends up splicing it towards mid off. Varun goes after it, puts in a dive in the end but it is out of reach. A single.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That was very, very much-needed! 13 from the over, still below the runs needed per over but a good one for Delhi. This is full and on middle, Hetmyer clears his front leg and tonks it well over the long on fence. 101 more needed.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, Iyer swings hard but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket for one.
12.4 overs (0 Run) A dot! Outside off, it is slapped towards the man at covers.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding! This is flatter and on middle, Iyer hits it hard towards long on. Tripathi runs to his left, dives and pushes the ball back in. Saves two for his side.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A single now! Outside off, Hetmyer lofts it over wide mid off. No timing so only one.
12.1 overs (3 Runs) Three to begin the over! On middle, Iyer moves right across and plays the paddle scoop. It is fine on the leg side for three.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end a brilliant over from Varun. On middle, it is pushed down to long on with soft hands for two.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! On middle, Iyer pulls, does not get the timing and it goes towards deep mid-wicket for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed through covers. They take one. The throw comes in but the bowler fails to collect it. Iyer thinks of a second but is sent back. He slips as he turns but makes it in in time.
Shimron Hetmyer walks out into the middle.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Pant's struggle ends! This could well prove to be a blessing in disguise for his side as he was not able to score freely. He brings out the slog sweep. It goes off the top edge and it is towards the longer part of the ground. Deep square leg, Gill, settles under it and takes it.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, it is pushed back to the bowler. Another dot.
10.6 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! On a shorter length around middle, Iyer makes room and looks to cut this one but does not connect bat with ball.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a good length on middle, Pant tucks this one to the deep square leg region for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Iyer slams this one towards the point region for a single.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Iyer seems to be turning it on now! On a fullish length on middle, Iyer makes room and lofts this one over the cover region to bag another boundary.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pleasant shot! Pure timing! On a good length around off, Iyer lofts this one nonchalantly over the mid off fielder for a boundary.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length on middle. Iyer hops and tucks this one to the deep square leg region for a couple.
