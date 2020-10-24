Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run, the batter comes forward and plays an off drive for a run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run, this is driven through mid on for a single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A single now! Shorter and on the body. It is nudged towards fine leg for one.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Confusion but safe! This is on off, it is pushed towards point. Rana wants a run but Narine hesitates. He eventually goes for it but Rana is not interested this time. Patel at point picks the ball up and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Had he hit, Narine was a goner.
Anrich Nortje is back into the attack. 2-0-10-2 are his figures so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! 17 from the over. A huge one for Kolkata. It is on middle, it is swept through square leg for one.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! This is tossed up outside off, it is fuller. Rana steps out and lofts it over covers for one more boundary.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air again and on middle, Narine swings but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smashed! Ashwin goes for the leg spinner but this is very short and on middle, Narine stays back and pulls it hard over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. The fifty run partnership is up and it is a brilliant one for Kolkata. It has changed the course of the game completely.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Ashwin gives it a lot of air and lands it outside off, it is driven through covers for one.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely from Rana! The reverse sweep is out. It is bowled wide outside off. Rana hits it fine on the off side and bags another boundary. Once again, the over starts off with a boundary.
Ravichandran Ashwin is back on for Delhi. 1-0-13-0 are his figures so far.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! A slower bumper on middle, Rana is a touch early in the pull. It goes off the toe-end towards deep mid-wicket for one. A good comeback by Stoinis.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A slower short ball and on the body, Rana looks to pull but misses. It hits the body and rolls on the off side. A single taken. Leg bye.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is guided through point for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Rana misses out. It might have taken him by surprise. He guides it towards short third man where Rabada dives to his right and stops it.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is brilliant! What a shot from Rana! He expected Stoinis to bowl a slower and shorter in length delivery. Rana makes room early. He gets that delivery and he cuts it past point for a boundary. Consecutive boundaries.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs flowing now! This is a lovely shot from Rana. It is full and on off, Rana stays leg side of the delivery and lofts it in the gap between mid off and covers. Lovely shot.
