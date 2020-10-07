Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run, there comes the broom and the ball is swept away for a run.
8.2 overs (0 Run) No run, the batsman has just blocked that from his crease.
Who will walk out to bat now?
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! 12 runs off Karn's first over and now he gets a wicket. It was a good catch at the deep, even though it looked simple.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, Rana taps this towards mid on and hustles quickly for the single. The throw comes in at the non-striker's end but misses. Just 6 off DJ's first.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Edgy single! Full ball, tailing into middle and leg, Tripathi looked to glance that on the leg side but gets a leading edge to the off side. Just the single.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Change of pace! Something Bravo is very good at. Rolls the wrists late and bowls a slower one outside off, Rahul waits and then cuts it to deep point. A couple taken.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Length, outside off, hit straight to point.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Two is the call and two it is. Full and on the stumps, Tripathi flicks this to backward square leg and comes back for the second.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish on middle, clipped to short mid-wicket.
DJ Bravo, the birthday boy, is into the attack now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, stroked to long on for a single.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Tripathi drives this to deep cover for a couple.
6.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Would have been a fantastic catch had he taken that. Full ball, Tripathi looks to launch this over long on for a biggie. He does get it by just as Sam jumps and looks to pouch it but the ball goes past. Needed a taller fielder there, Chennai.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, fuller, pushed to wide long on for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on leg, Rahul rocks back and nudges this down to long on for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around middle, Rana leans in and works it on the on side and gets to the other end.
Change in bowling. Spin to be introduced into the attack for the first time post the break. Karn Sharma is into the attack for the first time this season.
DRINKS! A very good Powerplay for Kolkata. The change in plan to open with Tripathi instead of Narine is reaping its rewards as the right-hander is looking good and continuing from where he left off at Sharjah. The two-time champions though have lost Shubman Gill. Chennai have been poor so far but we have seen them comeback stronger with the ball in hand after the break.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Rana taps it to the off side off the bottom edge for a single. Kolkata are 52/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked on the leg side for one.
5.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips one down the leg side. Wide called. Brings up the 50 for Kolkata as well.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Change of pace but Tripathi gives it a good whack. Full and outside off, he lofts this over covers for a maximum. Huge one it was.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery around off, Rana jumps and punches this towards mid off for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Tripathi works this to short fine leg for a single. Shane Watson is the man for Chennai there.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Rahul Tripathi defends this out.
Deepak Chahar is back in the attack. 2-0-22-0 so far.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 8.4 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders are 72/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Everything related to Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings live score. Do check for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.