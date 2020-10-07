Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, punched through the covers for one. 14 runs off Chahar's final over. He finishes with 4-0-47-0.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside off, bunted down to long off for a single.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Drifting on the pads and it is too easy for Tripathi. Flicks it over fine leg for a biggie.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Russell whips it to mid-wicket and takes one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Rahul nudges this to extra cover and takes one.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot. Full on middle and leg, Rahul lofts this over short fine leg and gets it to the boundary.
Andre Russell walks out to bat now. Also Deepak Chahar is back in the attack. 3-0-33-0 so far.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Morgan does not even bother to lift his head. Walks back. Short length delivery on top of middle and leg, Morgan looks to pull but gets it off his gloves. It goes behind and Dhoni takes it safely.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Tripathi pulls this uppishly towards mid on and takes the single as Bravo from long on comes in and mops this up.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Tripathi looked to play this on the leg side but misses. Gets it on his body and it falls back on the pitch.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple. The fielder in the deep does not go for the catch and Sam Curran is not happy with that. Full on the stumps, Tripathi goes for the slog sweep. It falls short of mid-wicket and they take a couple. Curran feels that the fielder there should have run in and made an attempt.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Morgan works this towards long on for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Tripathi would have been a goner there! Would have been a huge blow for Kolkata. Length ball outside off, he taps this towards where short cover would have been and takes off for the single. Sam Curran gets there and flicks a throw at the bowler's end. Misses. But had he hit the stumps, Tripathi would have had to walk back.
Sam Curran is back in the attack. 2-0-13-0 so far.
DRINKS! Kolkata are doing well, however, it is time to motor now. Tripathi is well set and everyone knows what he is capable of. With Morgan in the middle and skipper Karthik and Russell to come, they have enough depth to keep going bang bang without great worry. Will they step on the gas or will the break prove to be their undoing? Let's see.
12.6 overs (0 Run) End of an excellent spell from Karn Sharma! Slow and on the pads, Morgan looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. Morgan looks for a risky run but Tripathi is quick to deny it.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker leg spinner on off, Tripathi strokes it to cover and gets to the other end.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Morgan makes room by going outside the line of his stumps and punches it to cover for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Tripathi plays it to sweeper cover for one.
12.2 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Tripathi is well in! Smart bowling from Karn Sharma. He sees Tripathi charging down so he bowls quicker and flatter outside off. Tripathi manages to stay in and stretch to hit but misses. Dhoni whips the bails off in typical Dhoni speed but Rahul never left the crease.
Tripathi looks in but the square leg umpire has gone upstairs to see if Tripathi's back foot was in or not.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle and off, Morgan looks to defend but the ball goes behind point off the outer half and gets a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Rahul Tripathi works it on the leg side for a dot.
11.5 overs (1 Run) A leg bye, again! On a length on middle and leg, Morgan looks to play at it but misses. It comes off his pads to the off side and a leg bye is taken.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) 2 LEG BYES! Shardul appeals for LBW but it is not given. Pitching outside leg. Good length ball on midldle and leg, Morgan looked to work that on the leg side but misses. It comes off his pads towards third man and a couple of leg byes is taken.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball outside off, Morgan lets that one through.
11.2 overs (0 Run) This time he pushes this straight to cover for a dot.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and outside off, Morgan powers the drive through covers for a boundary. Off the mark in style.
Who will walk out to bat now? Eoin Morgan it is. Shardul Thakur is back in the attack. 1-0-5-1 so far.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Spectacular catch this, something we have seen a lot earlier in this edition. Floated around off, Sunil looks to heave that over mid-wicket. Jadeja at the deep runs to his right, dives and takes the catch. However, thinking he would end up touching the ropes, he flicks it further to du Plessis who came there from long on. The umpires have a look and then decide it was a clean catch in the end. Fantastic stuff!
Is that out? Has it been taken without touching the boundary? Soft signal it out. Replays are in and.... yes, out!
10.5 overs (1 Run) Tripathi works it on the leg side for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, swept to deep square leg for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Rahul Tripathi works this on the off side for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Ooops... Narine slips and just the single. Very full ball on the pads, it is worked towards mid-wicket. They take a single and Tripathi wants two but Narine slips at the non-striker's end.
10.1 overs (1 Run) In the air.... safe! Floated around middle and leg, Rahul looks to go for the big one over the bowler's head. Does not time it well. The breeze does not carry it enough to the fielder at long off or long on. It lands safely and a single is pinched in.
