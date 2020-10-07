Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Wide.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish and around off, Shubman defends it out.
Shardul Thakur into the attack now.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finishes the over with a boundary, again, does Tripathi. Full and around off, he lofts this over mid off.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Yorker length delivery outside off, Tripathi goes after it but misses. Lets out a loud 'Aaargh'!.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Gill places the length delivery towards cover and takes a single.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, worked to the off side for a single.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He is a very busy cricketer, Tripathi. On leg, he flicks it away to the fine leg fence, well to the right of Watson at short fine leg.
3.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is tapped to the off side for a single.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short length delivery, Tripathi pulls, well to the right of short fine leg and gets a boundary to finish the over.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Unlucky for Thakur there. It was a good effort from him. Full and on off, Tripathi goes for the big heave, over the leg side. Gets it over the mid-wicket region. Thakur gives chase and puts in a dive to keep the ball back in. To the naked eye it looked like a good save. But the umpires want to have a look. And replays indicate there was contact with the boundary as the ball was pushed in.
Has Thakur kept the ball in? Multiple times the replay is being looked at. Boundary signalled.
2.4 overs (1 Run) A single as this is worked on the on side for one.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He is a classy player, Shubman Gill! Shortish and outside off, he stands tall and pulls this over mid-wicket.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Kolkata take on Jadeja once again. Get the single. Tripathi nudges this fullish delivery to Jadeja at point and takes off for the other end. They take on Jadeja again. The throw is at the non-striker's end...misses the stumps and a single in the end.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, clipped towards backward square leg for a single.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A risky single! The throw was at the striker's end, it misses and Tripathi, with a dive, gets there in the end. On a good length outside off, Shubman taps this towards backward point. Rahul calls for the quick one and luckily makes it in as the throw misses the stumps.
1.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, fullish, Rahul looked to turn that on the leg side. Misses and it goes to the leg side off his pad. A leg bye taken.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps with a fuller one again, Tripathi blocks it out.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off and middle, Rahul keeps this out.
1.2 overs (1 Run) This time he gets one as he works this to mid off and takes a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Unlucky for Gill there. That shot deserved a boundary. Full and on middle, Gill drives it back towards the bowler. It hits the stumps at the bowler's end and deflects to mid off. A dot in the end.
Who will bowl from the other end? Sam Curran gets the new ball from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Outside off, left alone by Rahul. 7 off the first over.
0.5 over (1 Run) An easy single that. Shubman comes down the track and taps the full length ball towards mid off. He calls for a quick run. The throw is in at the non-striker's end. It hits the stumps. The umpires want to have a look. Replays roll in and comfortably in was Gill.
The third umpire to have a look for the run out. Shubman is well in though.
0.4 over (0 Run) He does get to swing them both ways early in the innings, Chahar. Another full length outswinger, Shubman keeps this out on the off side.
0.3 over (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, nudged to deep point for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Swing there. A full length away-swinger, Rahul drives but straight to cover.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Very fine and it runs away for a boundary. Strays with a fuller one on the pads, Tripathi glances this away to the fine leg fence.
0.1 over (1 Run) WIDE! Starts off with a full one down the leg side. Tripathi misses his flick.
All set to begin at Abu Dhabi then! The umpires make their way out to the middle. The Men in Yellow are in a huddle near the ropes. Some words of wisdom from MS Dhoni and they are off to take their respective positions on the field. Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi are the openers for Kolkata. Change in the batting order for them. They needed more from Narine at the top and he has not delivered, so the change. Deepak Chahar with the ball for Chennai. Here we go...
Shubman Gill is up for a quick chat. He says that the team is having a great experience. Wants to inspire his fellow countrymen. He states that in this pandemic situation, it is difficult to go to the ground from the rooms but once one gets a hang of it, the same becomes easy. Shubman wants to continue playing well and scoring more runs.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma (IN PLACE OF PIYUSH CHAWLA), Deepak Chahar.
Kolkata (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK/C), Eoin Morgan, Rahul Tripathi, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.
Chennai skipper, MS Dhoni, says that it is not bad bowling first as that is what they have done so far. Dhoni says that in a tournament like this you keep getting new questions and need to answer and adapt. Tells the openers played well in the last game and hopes that they can continue giving them such starts. But is aware that it might not happen again. Informs there is one change as Karn Sharma comes in for Piyush Chawla.
Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata's captain, says that he wants to bat first because he feels in the last couple of games that they batted first, the team did well. Informs that there are no changes.
TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in Kolkata's favour. THEY WILL BAT!
Pitch Report - Deep Dasgupta is out in the middle. Back-to-back games in Abu Dhabi and hence the pitch remains the same, he says. He further states that the lengths as a batsman and a bowler that one wants to go after are different. Ajit Agarkar feels that anything in the good length or a bit shorter is good to be in, for a bowler. Agarkar feels that there is decent carry on this pitch. There are a little bit of cracks. Dasgupta feels that the pitch has something for both the batsmen and the bowlers - good pace and carry for bowlers and that batsmen will love the pace on offer.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Match 21 between Chennai and Kolkata. A rivalry as close to the heated one as is in Mumbai-Chennai duels. Needless to add that the 2012 League final is the first thing that comes to our mind. Yes, it goes that long and since then there have been countless memories all along the way. What's in store this time around? How will Dhoni combat against the likes of Narine and Russell with the ball, against whom he has found the going tough. Can Karthik find his mojo with the bat back? All these and more will be answered shortly...
