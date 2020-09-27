Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik has expressed his desire to make sure emerging star Shubman Gill has an easy journey with no pressure. Gill struck an unbeaten 70 off 62 deliveries, in an innings comprising of five boundaries and two sixes to help KKR chase down a target of 143 against SunRisers Hyderabad in the 8th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The opener's knock enabled the Kolkata-based franchise to record their maiden win in the ongoing edition.

"I want to make sure Gill is having an easy journey with no pressure," said the KKR skipper in the post-match presentation.

Karthik further admitted that he was a bit emotional for pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti who made his debut in the IPL, during the course of the clash. Nagarkoti was purchased by KKR in 2018, but battled injuries which rendered him incapable of playing his maiden match for the franchise until today.

"Was a bit emotional for Kamlesh. We stuck with him and people ask where he is. It feels good as a captain," he added.

SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner defended his decision to bat after winning the toss, admitting that the wicket was a hard one to accelerate on.

"I got my decision right, I think. I think it was a hard wicket to accelerate on. I don't regret what I did at the beginning of the game, stand by my decision. An extra 30-40 runs would have been great," he stated.

SRH managed to reach a total of 142/4 following a half-century by Manish Pandey, with Warner and Jonny Bairstow dismissed cheaply.