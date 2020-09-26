In their second match of the season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Both teams lost their opening fixtures of the season. KKR fell to a 49-run defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) on September 23. Meanwhile, SRH suffered a 10-run loss at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on September 21. KKR captain Dinesh Karthik will be hoping for his key players to get into form, with the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine looking rusty in their previous match. Meanwhile, SRH captain David Warner will be hoping to not repeat similar mistakes after a narrow defeat to RCB. Against RCB, SRH looked set to win the match but the dismissal of Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow took the game away from them. The match will be streamed live on digital platforms.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place on September 26, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

