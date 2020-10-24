Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Holder has another one! A good short ball on middle. Jordan looks to pull but gets a top edge. It lobs towards the man at short fine leg who makes no mistake. Hyderabad continue to take wickets at the right time and continue to be on top.
17.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A full toss but down the leg side, Jordan looks to flick but misses.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for a couple.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss but it is well wide outside off. Pooran reaches out for it. It goes off the toe-end towards cover for one.
Jason Holder will bowl now. 3-0-20-1 are his figures so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Pooran looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It rolls on the off side for one.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! On the body, Jordan looks to flick but is early into the shot. He closes the face of the bat early. A leading edge is induced towards the right of the bowler and a run is taken.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided down to third man for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is slapped towards cover. Garg there dives and makes a half stop. They take one and think of a second but do not go for it.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A slower one outside off, Pooran guides it towards short third man for one.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Very good running! This is a slower one on middle, it is worked down to long on for a couple.
Bowling Change. Khaleel Ahmed is back into the attack for Hyderabad. 2-0-15-0 so far.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss outside off, it is hit through point for one. Another outstanding over. Punjab going nowhere at the moment.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Brilliant! A cutter on middle, it pitches and moves away. Jordan looks to defend but it goes past the outside edge.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Jordan looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Really good running! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for a couple.
15.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Jordan looks to flick but misses. Wided.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, it is carved through backward point for one.
Match Reports
- Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 17.3 overs, Kings XI Punjab are 105/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Everything related to Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score. Do check for Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.