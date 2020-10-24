Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball on middle, Jordan blocks this one out. An amazing over yet again by Rashid gets his spell to an end. A single and a wicket. He has scalped 2 wickets and conceded just 14 runs off his quota of 4 overs.
14.5 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! This is a googly on off, Jordan looks to defend but it spins away and goes into the keeper's mitts.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball around off, Jordan pushes it to the cover region.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter around middle, Jordan pushes it to the leg side.
DRINKS!
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! It is Rashid Khan again who has struck! Bairstow does well too with the gloves and Hooda who had just walked out into the middle, will walk back to the pavilion now. Punjab are in deep trouble now. Their batting order is falling apart like a deck of cards. They still have Pooran out in the middle though. Floated around off, Hooda looks to defend this off his front foot but he does not connect and the ball whizzes past his outside edge and goes into Bairstow's mitts. He does well to whip the bails off and he looks confident. The third umpire is called into play and replays show that Hooda's foot was in the air as the bails where whipped off. He has to go. Hyderabad are on top.
Stumping appeal and it is taken upstairs! Bairstow is confident.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Pooran tucks this to the leg side for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Hooda plays it back to the bowler. A great over for Hyderabad. They get another wicket and concede just 7 runs off this one.
13.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is shorter in length outside off, Hooda sways away and lets it be. It is wided by the umpire.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Pooran tucks this one to the leg side for a single.
Deepak Hooda walks out into the middle.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! It is Warner again who has taken this catch and the Big Show does not turn up again for Punjab. He has been disappointing this season and he continues his poor form. He was looking for the big one as they were just dealing in singles until now and that will be the end of him. On a good length around off, Maxwell lofts this one towards the long on region and Warner does well to run in and take a good catch.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Short of a good length around off, Maxwell pulls this one towards the mid-wicket region for a couple again. Good running by these two.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Good length delivery around off, Maxwell works this one wide of the man at long off and they collect a couple on this occasion.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On a good length outside off, Pooran slaps it through covers for a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! A yorker to end on off, it is jammed out towards cover.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Length and around off, it is pushed through covers for two.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is whipped through mid-wicket for another single. Dealing in singles at the moment are the two.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) It is slightly short again and once again stays a touch low. Pooran misses the pull to get hit on the pads. It rolls towards the off side. A leg bye taken.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, this one stays a little low. Pooran looks to pull but misses.
T Natarajan will bowl now. 1-0-4-0 so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end which means six from the over. Full and on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) One more single! On the body, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) A slower one on off, Pooran plays it late and guides it down to third man for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Nice shot but only for one. Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On off, this is guided down to third man for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around middle, it is worked down to fine leg for one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! This is tossed up on off, Maxwell leans into it and strokes it through covers for one. End of a brilliant over from Rashid.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, it is pushed towards covers.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, this is eased down to long off for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, Maxwell works it to mid-wicket.
Glenn Maxwell is the new man in.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! KABOOM! Two in two for Hyderabad and it is the two big ones! Hyderabad right on top now! This is a beauty from Rashid Khan. It is the googly, it lands on off, Rahul looks to push at it by leaning forward but the ball turns back in. It sneaks between the gap of bat and pad and hits the stumps behind.
