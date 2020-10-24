Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.6 overs (0 Run) No run, the cover drive is played but the result is a dot.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On off, worked to the off side.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! First boundary of the innings and it is off the edge but Punjab won't care! On a good length outside off, Rahul looks to drive but it comes off his outside edge and goes past the ropes at third man for a boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! KL Rahul survives! What a close call this was! Back of a length ball around off, Rahul taps this towards point and looks for the single. Mandeep sends him back and Rahul runs back into his crease as the throw comes in and the wickets are hit. Replays roll in and KL Rahul's bat was in. Close call, this.
The third umpire is called into play. A direct hit and was Rahul lazy to get back? Is he short? His body language does not seem the best.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On a fullish length around off, Rahul plays this towards the cover-point region and Rashid Khan does well to stop this one.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Rahul pushes this one towards cover.
Who will bowl from the other end for Hyderabad? Khaleel Ahmed, it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) Short of a good length around off, moving into the batter, Rahul pushes this towards mid on for a single. A good start by Hyderabad. Just the five runs off this one.
0.5 over (1 Run) On a good length around off, Singh guides this one to the third man region for a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Back of a length ball around off, Mandeep taps it towards point and looks for the single but Rahul sends him back.
0.3 over (2 Runs) A misfield and the batters will collect a couple! On a good length on middle, Mandeep strides forward and works it towards mid on. Samad misfields there and the batters come back for the second run.
0.2 over (1 Run) Rahul and Punjab are underway! On a full length around middle, Rahul tucks this towards mid-wicket for a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Sandeep starts off with a good length ball around off, nipping into the right-hander, Rahul does well to block this one out.
Right! We are done with all the pre-match formalities as the action is about to begin. The umpires walk out into the middle. The players of Hyderabad walk out to take their respective positions out on the field. The openers of Punjab, KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh make their way out into the middle. A shuffle in the openers for Punjab as Mayank Agarwal misses out. Sandeep Sharma will begin with the ball for Hyderabad. Off we go..
Glenn Maxwell is in for a chat! Starts off by saying that it has been going good for them and that the hard work in the nets is paying off. Adds that things started going their way and T20 cricket can be fickle sometimes and they have started getting those little parts of their game to go their way. Tells that it has been a tough couple of games at the start of the tournament but the way the boys have bounced back have given Punjab a good chance of making the top four. Praises the support staff for keeping the guys calm throughout the tournament.
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C/WK), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh (IN PLACE OF MAYANK AGARWAL), Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan (IN PLACE OF JIMMY NEESHAM), Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed (IN PLACE OF SHAHBAZ NADEEM), Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.
KL Rahul, the captain of Punjab, starts off by saying that he would have bowled first, with the only reason being that they have won batting second in their previous winning games. Adds that the wicket looks good and should not change much. Adds that winning gives the group confidence, especially when they come against the top sides. Says that it is good that different guys have raised their hands and have done well. Tells that they want to focus on this game and play some good cricket. Feels that adding Chris Gayle has come good and that he adds calmness and that winning spirit. Tells that the bowling has come good as well as the middle order have started contributing as well. States that there are two changes as Mayank Agarwal and Jimmy Neesham miss out and Mandeep Singh and Chris Jordan come in.
The skipper of Hyderabad, David Warner, starts off by saying that the last game a little bit of dew came into the end and it got better towards the end. Says that each game presents a new challenge and winning in the previous game gives them some momentum. Hopes that they have found their winning formula and praises his middle order as they played well in the previous game and that they played without risk. States that there is one change as Khaleel Ahmed comes in place of Shahbaz Nadeem.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the toss. KL Rahul and David Warner are out in the middle for the toss. Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of Hyderabad. HYDERABAD WILL BOWL FIRST!
Hello and Welcome to the coverage of the second game of this Super Saturday! This game sees Punjab locking horns against Hyderabad. Both these teams are on 8 points and they are both eyeing that fourth position which is up for grabs. This is an important fixture in regard to the fourth place and both these teams will be roaring to go. Punjab are on the back of three great victories against the top 3 sides of Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. Hyderabad, too are on the back of a victory as Manish Pandey inspired them to a great victory over Rajasthan. A victory here would really help these two teams as they are both in contention for that fourth spot. Who comes out on top? Rahul's Punjab or Warner's Hyderabad? Stay tuned for the toss and all the relevant updates.
