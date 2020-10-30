Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one more.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked towards the right of the bowler.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered! A little too full and Samson makes the bowler pay. He stands tall and lofts it over the long off fence for a biggie. 100 up for Rajasthan.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Uthappa walks right across and this is bowled full and on middle. Uthappa sweeps it nicely through square leg for one.
9.1 overs (0 Run) On off, it is pushed towards cover.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Uthappa looks to pull but misses. Wided.
Drinks break. It's been an excellent reply from Rajasthan with the bat. They got the desired result in the Powerplay courtesy Ben Stokes' quickfire fifty. His wicket did disturb the current rate slightly but with stroke-makers like Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa in the middle, you always expect them to score freely. 93 needed off 66 balls and this match is nicely poised.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice and fine! Ends the over on a high and Rajasthan are in cruise control here. This is very nicely played. It is a very full ball outside off. Samson opens the face of the bat and guides it past short third man. No chance of stopping that one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Robin takes a few steps down the track. Arshdeep bowls a slower one on off. Uthappa guides it towards square leg for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Clever batting! Now pushes it through covers for one.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Welcome back into the attack! It is short and on middle. Asking to be hit. Samson pulls it nicely and over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
Arshdeep Singh is back into the attack! The young man went for 20 in his first spell of 2 overs. Can he bounce back?
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The last ball ruins the over! The reverse sweep is out! Uthappa plays it nicely despite not having a lot of room. Gets it past short third man for a boundary. 107 needed in the last 12 overs.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Really full and on middle, it is hit down to long on for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Another single! Uthappa goes for the sweep but does not connect that well. A single through square leg.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up nicely and outside off. Samson looks to go over covers but it goes off the inner half through mid on for one.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, defended nicely.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss to begin with! It is hit down to long on for one.
Ravi Bishnoi is on!
6.6 overs (1 Run) Just 5 runs from this over! A good one. They need a few like this. The googly outside off. Uthappa looks to sweep but does not time it all that well. Still finds the gap through square leg and collects a run.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Another ball on off, it is pushed through covers for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) One more single as this is worked through mid-wicket.
6.3 overs (1 Run) On off, it is eased down to long off for one.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, there is extra bounce. Samson looks to cut but mistimes it towards point.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot of a batsman in prime form! Jordan delivers it short and wide outside off, Samson rocks back and smacks it past backward point for a boundary. 66/1 in the Powerplay, Rajasthan are well on top despite losing Stokes.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish and straight, Robin gets across the stumps and brings his bat down in time to sweep it on the leg side off the inside edge. A single as it goes to short fine leg. Had he missed, he was an lbw candidate!
5.4 overs (1 Run) Width on offer outside off, Sanju glides it down to third man for a run, opens his account.
Sanju Samson arrives in the middle.
5.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Massive breakthrough for Punjab! Jordan has responded with the big wicket of Ben Stokes. He spears in a very full ball on middle, Stokes tries to open the leg side field with a big heave across the line but ends up slicing it in the air toward mid off. A simple catch for Deepak Hooda who makes no error. 126 needed off 87 balls.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish and angling in, Stokes turns it on the leg side but straight to mid-wicket.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! No one will be spared, Stokes is in his zone. Smashes a 24-ball 50 and remains focused in his celebration. Jordan delivers a full length ball in his arc and the Englishman launches it over long off. We're witnessing a masterclass, the Rajasthan dugout is on its feet.
