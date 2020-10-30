Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
It was a chase nicely set up by Ben Stokes' blitz with the bat. The Englishman came out with positive intent and went berserk from the word go. He fired Rajasthan to an excellent start and despite getting out, the start that he provided always kept Rajasthan afloat. Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson never let the chips down, then Steven Smith took it forward and towards the end, Jos Buttler finished things quite easily.
A commanding win for Rajasthan! They have overhauled a tricky-looking target quite easily in the end. There was never a moment in the chase, to be honest when Rajasthan looked like losing control over this match. Overally, a win registered with 15 balls to spare and that has also halted Punjab's amazing winning streak.
17.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That is the end of the game! RAJASTHAN WIN BY 7 WICKETS! It is a very wide delivery outside off. Left alone.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) SCORES LEVEL! A yorker outside off, this is jammed out through point for a couple.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dispatched! That is right in the zone for Buttler. Full and on middle. Buttler smashes it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, it is worked towards deep mid-wicket for one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Just the 10 needed! It is well wide outside off. Left alone.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This over is probably the one which seals the deal for Rajasthan. 19 from it and only 11 more needed. A slower one on middle. Buttler heaves it over mid-wicket and it races away to the fence.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Smith was a goner! This is outside off, Smith guides it towards point and takes off. Suchith, who had hit the stumps earlier on, has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is majestic from Smith! He goes down on one knee and plays the paddle scoop. He just knew where Shami was going to bowl and plays a brilliant shot. It goes for a boundary in the fine leg region. Runs needed below 20 now.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! It is fuller and around off, Smith opens the face of the bat and guides it through point for two.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries! Excellent wrist work from Smith! This is full and on middle. It is whipped over mid-wicket. No one in the deep and boundary results.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a poor delivery with mid off up! It is full and a seam-up ball. Smith lofts it over the infield and starts the over with a boundary.
Mohammed Shami is back!
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! It's a big hoick and spoils all the good work done in this over by Jordan. His slower delivery is picked this time Buttler. The length is full and Buttler dispatches it over long on. 10 from the over, 30 needed off 24 balls.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, angling in, Jos stays back and pushes it to the left of the bowler. Jordan does well to stop it. Excellent over, thus far.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Fools the batsman with a slower one! Shortish and outside off, Buttler is early into the shot and gets an under edge. It rolls behind to the keeper.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, on a length around middle and leg, Smith fails to flick and it goes off his pads to square leg. They pinch a leg bye. 150 up!
15.2 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up and outside off, Jos drives it through covers and rotates the strike.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) On a good length around off, Buttler forces it from the back foot to deep cover for a brace.
