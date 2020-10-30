Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then, Rajasthan have a tough target to overhaul. They did it with ease against Mumbai in the last game, so the confidence will be there. Can they do it again and keep their hopes alive for a final four finish? We will find out soon.
Chris Gayle is up for a chat. Says he got a good nut, 180 is a total and he expects the wicket to get better. Adds that getting out on 99 is unfortunate but he is still feeling good. Mentions that the mental aspect about the game is what is keeping him going and he is enjoying the game. Shares that it is an important game and they want to win it. Ends by saying he is still hitting it well, the hard work has paid off and he is very grateful for it. Jokes by saying in his mind he has scored a ton.
Rajasthan were dismal in the field and leaked runs continuously. They struggled to keep a strong hand on the scoring rate and their fielding was also not up to the mark. Jofra Archer, though, once again was the lone man performing for them while Ben Sokes was also decent with his effort with the ball.
The West Indian giant got an early life when he was dropped on 10 and he made Rajasthan pay for it. He took the Pink bowlers to the cleaners and entertained everyone with his big shots. In the process, he also completed 1000 T20 sixes. Unfortunately for him, he was dismissed on 99 in the final over.
62 runs in the final five overs and Punjab have got a big total on the board! It all started with the wicket for Mandeep Singh but then Chris Gayle and KL Rahul joined forces and raised a century stand. That put Rajasthan on the back foot and they struggled to keep a lid on the scoring rate.
19.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Shorter and outside off. Maxwell looks to cut but misses. So a very good last over from Archer. Keeps Punjab under 190 as they END WITH 185/4!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Hooda moves right across and Archer bowls it on the stumps. It is hit down to fine leg for one.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Anti-climax! Heartbreak for Gayle and he is disgusted. He throws his bat in anger. He though gives Arhcer a hi-five as he walks back. He deserved a ton to be honest, end of a brilliant knock from him. Archer this time goes very full, it is fast and on middle. Gayle looks to drive but misses. It hits the pad and then the stumps. Replays later on show, Gayle did not mean to throw his bat. He actually wanted to swing it in anger but he loses his grip.
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He moves onto 99! A high full toss and Gayle swings. It hits him high on the bat but his power takes it over leaping Stokes for a biggie. He has three balls to get toa ton.
19.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Only one! Maxwell moves right across and Archer bowls it on middle. This is whipped towards short fine leg where Aaron dives to his left and tries to take it but it bursts through and goes towards deep square leg only for the man at 93 to come on strike.
19.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, it is hit down to long off for one.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Hangs on the back foot and punches it down to long off for a run. 14 from the over!
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The giant enters into the 90s and this is his 1000th six in T20 cricket! Back of a length ball around off, Gayle stays back and smokes it over wide long on for a biggie. Take a bow, Sir!
18.4 overs (1 Run) Fails to land the ball on this occasion. A low full toss on middle and it's heaved to deep mid-wicket for just a run.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Another good delivery. This time it's a slower one, on a fuller length and close to the tram line, Maxwell fails to put the bat on the ball again.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Well done, young man! Tyagi keeps his focus, watches the batsman moving back and bowls a speedy length delivery outside off. Maxwell swishes and misses.
18.2 overs (5 Runs) FOUR! It's a no ball as well for the waist-high full toss. Around leg, Maxwell turns and helps it on its way to the fine leg fence. Free Hit loading...
18.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery around off, pushed to deep cover for a run.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is as clean as a whistle! Good wicket as Pooran could have made a real difference in the final two overs. Still a handy little inning from him. It is a short one and on middle. Pooran pulls but does not get the elevation he wanted. Tewatia takes a good catch by timing his leap to perfection near the fence at deep mid-wicket. The umpires take it upstairs and the replays show that it is a clean catch. A wicket but a very expensive over from Stokes.
Has that been taken? Tewatia is claiming it but the umpires have taken it upstairs. It looks clean.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Fuller and on off, Gayle lofts it but not off the middle. Towards long off for one.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered! Another top, top short. It is short and it sits up to be hit. Gayle once again waits for it and then slams it over the mid-wicket fence. Another big over for Punjab.
17.3 overs (1 Run) A slower short ball and outside off. Pooran waits for it and then pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Just a single! A slower one on the pads, Gayle swings but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes on the leg side for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs it short and well wide outside off. Wided. Pressure getting to Stokes.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent start for Punjab! This is a slower one and on middle, Gayle waits for it and then hits it hard through mid-wicket. It is in the gap and a boundary. Pressure on Stokes now.
Ben Stokes to bowl out!
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The last ball spoils the over. Misses his length by a little and pays the price. It is full and on off, Pooran lofts it over the long off fence for a biggie.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant from Smith! The skipper leading from the front. Gave an extra run early on but saves two here. This is a full toss, a little too quick for Pooran. He hits it down towards the long on fence. Smith there runs to his right, dives and pushes it back.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, it is hit down to long off for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Another single! It is very full, not easy to hit those. It is jammed through covers for one.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A quick run! Fuller and outside off. Gayle looks to jam it out but it goes off the inside edge towards the leg side for a quick run. Lovely start by Tyagi.
16.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker, brilliant. Not a lot you can do there but jam it out back to the bowler.
Drinks break. Finally, there was a breakthrough for Rajasthan as they managed to remove KL Rahul. But the real danger man is still there and he is joined by another pocket dynamite in Nicholas Pooran. How will the final phase pan out?
15.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Dismissed! Pooran is expected another slower one, gets one and has no qualms in towering it over extra cover for a biggie. 14 from the over.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Done in by the slowness! Shortish delivery on middle, Pooran attempts to pull but is way too early into the shot. Misses and it goes off his thigh pad to short third man. Hang on, here goes the alarm, Varun will have to re-bowl it as he has overstepped. Free Hit coming...
15.5 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball on off, angling away, Nicholas pushes it towards point. Looks towards his partner who is not going anywhere.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Doesn't take Pooran long. Receives a shortish ball in his half with glee and powers it behind square leg for a maximum.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and slowish around off, Gayle punches it from the back foot through wide mid off and crosses for a run.
15.2 overs (0 Run) A length delivery in the line of the stumps, Chris brings a straight bat down and pushes it back to the bowler.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A slower full ball around off, Gayle pushes it from the crease to point.
