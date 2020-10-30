Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end just the kind of over Punjab needed. A wicket and two runs from it. 40 needed in 30 now. The last ball is on off, it is guided to point.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
14.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! It indeed is pitching outside leg. Punjab lose a review but it was probably more in hope. This pitches and then skids through. Buttler looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Bishnoi appeals but the umpire turns it down. Ravi is adamant for a review. Rahul takes it. Replays roll in and they show the on-field call is the rigtht one.
A review from Punjab as an appeal for LBW has been turned down. The ball seems to be pitching outside leg. It seems like a review more in hope.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Buttler looks to cut but misses.
Jos Buttler walks out to bat.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Samson is short! Even the dive does not save him. Punjab have got the breakthrough they desperately needed. Yes, they are still on the back foot but this can be the opening for them. Also, this is the last thing Rajasthan needed. The two were going along so nicely. This is shorter and outside off. Smith mistimes it towards point and takes off. Sujchit the substitute, gets to the ball from point, picks it up and scores a direct hit at the keeper's end. Punjab are already celebrating. The umpire refers it. Replays show that Samson is short. A sorry way to end a promising innings,
Direct hit and Samson seems short! This could well be the opening Punjab needed?
14.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, this is hit down to long on for one.
Bishnoi is got back on!
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice and fine! Beautifully played by Smith! It is a low full toss on middle. He manages to stay leg side of the delivery and jams it fine towards third man. This time Arshdeep has no chance. 42 needed in 36.
13.5 overs (1 Run) A short one now! On the body. It is pulled towards short fine leg. Shami fumbles and allows a single.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Well fielded! Arshdeep it is again! Shorter and outside off. Samson guides it past point. It seems to be heading for a boundary but Singh from third man runs to his right, dives and stops it. The batsmen take two.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball again. It is on the pads with fine leg up. Not what he wants. Samson works it fine on the leg side and it races away to the fence.
13.2 overs (1 Run) A slower bumper, it is pulled down to long on for one.
13.1 overs (0 Run) A yorker on middle, it is jammed back to the bowler.
Chris Jordan is back!
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The last two balls spoil the over. A very expensive one in the end. Shorter and outside off, Samson guides it past the point fielder for a boundary. 13 from the over, 54 needed more.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smashed! A poor ball and it is put away with ease! It is short and it asks to be hit. Samson goes back and pulls it well over the mid-wicket fence.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Samson cuts but straight towards short third man.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Well done! Good fielding! Need such efforts when the team is chasing the game. It is shorter and outside off, Smith looks to play it late. Gets it nice and fine; Arshdeep runs to his left from short third man, dives and saves three for his side.
12.2 overs (1 Run) The googly, it is picked and pushed down to long on for one more.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Smith comes down the track and pushes it towards mid on for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full on middle, Samson defends it back. 7 from the over, 67 needed more.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery on the pads, helped down the ground for one.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Hangs on the back foot and punches it back in the direction of the bowler. Bishnoi collects and has an immediate shy at the striker's end. Nothing doing.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Presses forward and brings down a straight bat in defense.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Tossed up ball landing full on middle, Smith attacks it will all his might and whips it to wide long on for a boundary.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) Flighted on middle, paddled around the corner for a couple.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Works it off his pads to the on side for a run.
Steven Smith is the new batsman.
10.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Uthappa holes out! He wanted to repeat the last shot but this time failed to get the desired elevation and distance. A flighted full ball around off, Uthappa bends his back knee as he goes for the slog sweep but doesn't get enough power behind the shot. Pooran in the deep mid-wicket region does well to catch it and keeps his balance to stay away from the fence. 75 needed off 55 balls and this match is hanging in the balance.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is a much better option! Flighted and full around off, Uthappa goes down on one knee and smokes it handsomely over mid-wicket. Sweet sound of bat meeting ball!
10.3 overs (0 Run) No need to do that, Robin! Tossed up ball outside off, Uthappa attempts to playa reverse-batted pull shot but fails to cut. Rahul collects the ball and appeals but nothing from the umpire.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly short in length and around off, Samson moves back and punches it through covers for a run.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted and full on middle, clipped in the gap on the leg side for a run.
