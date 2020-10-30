Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run, the batsman has just watchfully blocked this out.
14.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Gayle looks to flick but misses. Wided.
Nicholas Pooran is out now to bat!
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rahul is a goner! He was not at his best, could not time the ball really well and falls now. It is a good slower one around off, Rahul is early in the swing of his bat. It goes off the toe-end towards deep mid-wicket where Tewatia takes it. A good partnership for Punjab comes to an end and a timely wicket for Rajasthan.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Short again and it is on the body of Gayle. He is cramped for room. It is hit down to long on for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and well wide outside off. Left alone.
14.2 overs (1 Run) One more slower one. Stays a touch low. Rahul swings but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A good slower one outside off. Rahul lets it be. A dot.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A short ball and on middle, Gayle doesn't fiddle with it. A dot to end but 11 from the over.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and two! Had Smith picked it up, it was a run out chance. Smith is the culprit, you do not see that often. A low full toss on middle, Gayle pushes it towards mid off and takes off. Smith charges to the ball but takes his eyes off the ball and lets it through. Another run is stolen.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the inside edge! Frustrating for Rajasthan. This is fuller and on off, Gayle swings but it goes off the inner half down towards the fine leg fence. Second in the over.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Half a chance! Length and on middle, Rahul hits it hard back towards Archer. It is low but JA does not get down in time. It goes down towards long off for one.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome boundary for Rahul. He has been trying to put one away but wasn't getting it. He finally does and Punjab will hope this gets him going. A slower one on the pads, Rahul stands his ground and works it behind square on the leg side for a boundary.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Almost does! Starts off with a slower one on middle, Rahul makes room and looks to go over covers but gets an inside edge which goes past the leg pole and towards short fine leg.
Smith needs a wicket and he goes to Archer. Can he deliver?
12.6 overs (1 Run) One more single! On off, it is pushed down to long off for one. 10 from the over and Punjab continue to prosper on the back of this partnership!
12.5 overs (1 Run) Now comes down the track but Tewatia slows it up. Gayle swings but it goes off the inner half towards long on for one.
12.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over! The 100 is up in style and so is the 100-run stand. A brilliant one and a much-needed one after losing a wicket early. This is tossed up outside off, slightly fuller and hence, Gayle gets under it. He does not time it very well but still gets it over the leaping Stokes at long on. All going Gayle's way at the moment.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Only one! Rahul walks right across and sweeps it through square leg for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Gayle comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. It is hit down to long on for one.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! This is tossed up outside off, Gayle looks to play the slog sweep but misses.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Hammered but just for one again! Shorter and on middle, Gayle pulls it hard but towards deep mid-wicket for one. A brilliant over from Stokes comes to an end.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Timed beautifully but only for one! Fuller and outside off, this is carved out towards sweeper cover for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) One more slower one. It is hit down to long off for one. Stokes is happy taking pace off the ball and it is effective till now.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter again and on middle, Gayle mistimes his pull down to long on for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, it is eased down to long off for one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as this is pushed down to long on. 10 from the over.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Dropped? Doesn't reach. This twas a very tough chance. Probably Stokes who was running towards the ball should have taken it. This is tossed up outside off. Gayle looks to go over the bowler's head but ends up slicing it towards mid on. Tewatia runs behind towards the ball and Stokes runs in from long on. The latter bails out. Tewatia dives but fails to reach the ball. Stokes probably backed off as Tewatia had his eyes on the ball and just to avoid the collision. You can't keep giving Gayle such chances. A single taken.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Gayle pushes it to covers.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fifty for Gayle! What a difference the Universe Boss has made after coming into the side. Third fifty for him and that dropped chance is really costing Rajasthan. This is in his arc. It is fuller and on middle. Gayle slog sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
Andrew McDonald, the coach of Rajasthan, is up for a chat. Says that the boys shared during the break that the pitch is slow. Admits that dropping Gayle is frustrating and they need to get him and then control the run rate. Feels that it was a hard catch to be fair, swirled a bit. Adds that it's about staying focused now. On Archer, the Aussie replies that there is always a consideration to give one extra over to him in the Powerplay but they need a couple of other bowlers to support him. Also says that Jofra is pretty low maintenance and trains very hard.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, it is driven through covers for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, Kings XI Punjab are 124/2. The live updates of Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.