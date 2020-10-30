Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) Four! Played towards point.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Now makes room! It is on the stumps again. Stokes slaps it to covers.
3.1 overs (0 Run) An appeal from Ashwin but he is the only one doing so. It is a googly on middle. Stokes looks to reverse sweep it but misses to get hit high on the pads.
Murgan Ashwin is on now! Spin early on.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end so that is three good overs in a row for Rajasthan. On middle, it is hit down to long on for one.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stokes is dealing in boundaries! He makes room and Arshdeep follows him. It is a full toss on the pads, Stokes works it fine on the leg side and bags another boundary.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket for one. Mixing caution with aggression, Rajasthan!
2.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is pushed towards mid off for one. Clever batting.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered! The youngster is struggling. It is short and on middle, Stokes stays back and pulls it hard through mid-wicket for one more boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Stokes misses out! A full toss outside off. Stokes is probably caught by surprise as he goes after it away from his body. Misses.
1.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The last ball ruins the over and Rajasthan are off to a flier. It is short and on middle, Uthappa swivels and pulls it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
1.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is pushed towards cover. The fielder fumbles and a run is taken.
1.4 overs (0 Run) DROPPED? Short? Difficult to say! A good short one on middle. Stokes looks to pull but the ball hits the splice and lobs towards mid on. Maxwell dives forward and he seems to have gotten his fingers under it but does not hang on. Could prove pretty costly. Already we have seen how costly Gayle's dropped chance proved to be for Rajasthan.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Ouch! That might have hurt! Stokes looks to play the paddle scoop but it hits the inner half, then the body and then onto the helmet.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sheer timing! Stokes continuing from where he left off in the last game. Shorter and outside off. Stokes uses the pace and guides it through covers for a boundary.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the pads, Uthappa looks to pull but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the leg side for one. Leg bye!
Mohammed Shami to bowl from the other end!
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Perfect start for Rajasthan as 9 comes from the first over. Stokes comes down the wicket but does not get to the pitch of it. Still, he lofts it over the mid on fielder and bags a boundary. First of the chase.
0.5 over (0 Run) Well bowled! Stokes shuffles across but Singh bowls it outside off. Left alone.
0.4 over (2 Runs) Two again! This is on middle, it shapes away. Stokes looks to hit it over covers but it goes off the outer half towards deep point for two.
0.3 over (2 Runs) Stokes is off the mark! Fuller and outside off, Stokes looks to drive but it goes off the toe-end through covers for a couple.
0.2 over (1 Run) Little bit of swing! It is full and it tails back in from off. Uthappa plays it towards mid on for one. Rajasthan are underway.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with a length ball around middle, it is worked towards mid-wicket.
Welcome back! The men who matter are in the middle. Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes are the openers for Rajasthan and the latter is fresh from a marvellous century in the last match. He would love to do it again. Arshdeep Singh to bowl...
