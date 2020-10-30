Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
0.5 over (1 Run) 1 run, that is defended off the back foot to the off side for a single.
0.4 over (0 Run) No run, that is punched off the back foot but straight to the fielder.
0.3 over (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Rahul stays back and defends it onto the ground.
0.2 over (0 Run) Lovely shot but for no runs! Fuller and around off, Rahul drives it nicely but to covers.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts off with a very full one, almost a yorker on off. Rahul looks to jam it out towards the off side but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket. Mandeep wants a run but is sent back.
All in readiness! The Rajasthan huddle is visible with Steven Smith being the centre of attraction. KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh to open for Punjab as they walk out to the middle. No prizes for guessing, it's Jofra Archer getting ready to serve the first over. Let's play.
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (WK/C), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Rajsthan (Playing XI) - Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.
All in readiness! The Rajasthan huddle is visible with Steven Smith being the centre of attraction. KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh will open the batting for Punjab as they walk out.
Punjab skipper, KL Rahul, says they wanted to bowl first as well but it looks a good wicket and they want to put up a decent target on the board and then later defend it. States they batted better early on but now the bowling is coming good, everything is probably going their way and it has been a complete team effort. He is hoping for the same to continue. Mentions they have learnt a thing or two playing here, they have spoken about it and they want to enjoy the game. Informs they are playing the same side.
Rajasthan skipper, Steven Smith, says he is not sure about the dew, it comes in some games but it does not in some and hence, he wants to bowl. States it has been an up and down season for them and they have not played their best game but he hopes they can do it here. Informs they have Aaron in the XI who brings more pace and he hopes he can add something to their Powerplay.
Toss - Rajasthan elect to bowl!
Danny Morrison and Daren Ganga doing the pitch report. The latter says this pitch is still good for batting but the number of sixes hit at this venue compared to the others is less so you need to pick which ball to hit up in the air and which to hit along the ground carefully. Morrison ends by saying there is a lovely covering of grass on the wicket and it should be a good wicket.
Game 50 of the Indian T20 League and it is a vital, vital clash with a lot at stake. A game where Rajasthan can't afford a slip-up as a loss means, they would be out. A win for Punjab means, their fate will more or less be in their own hands but a loss will see them relying on the results of the other teams. Both head into this fixture on the back of a win. Punjab though are flying high as they have won 5 in a row. Rajasthan also will be high on confidence after beating the table-toppers, Mumbai in their last game. Two teams with a lot of star-studded players, we can surely expect a cracker of a contest. Not to forget, the last time these two met, we saw something special, from a less renowned name, Rahul Tewatia. If we get a game, as interesting as the last time, we can't ask for anything more. Stay tuned.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.5 overs, Kings XI Punjab are 1/0. The live updates of Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.