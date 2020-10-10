Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs, played towards square leg.
6.3 overs (1 Run) 50 up for Punjab! On middle, it is pushed past the bowler and down to long on for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On off, it is pushed through covers for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is pushed through covers for one.
DRINKS! Punjab have made a good start to their run chase, courtesy their openers, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul. They started off slowly but have started to find their range of shots and are looking good now. They need 118 in 84 balls. Kolkata, on the other hand, need to break this stand and get into the middle order of Punjab as quickly as possible. The game looks in favour of Punjab at the moment but anything can happen in cricket. Varun Chakravarthy is into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the Powerplay and it is a brilliant one for Punjab! They are 47 for 0 after it. Needing another 118 in 84 balls. Fuller and on off, it is driven to the left of mid off for one.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Good batting! Follows the boundary with a single as this is worked towards mid on.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap! Slightly shorter in length and on middle, Rahul pulls it hard! Finds the gap in the mid-wicket region and bags a boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Very good timing! Shorter and on off, Agarwal pushes it towards extra cover for one.
5.2 overs (3 Runs) MISFIELD! Two extra runs! Fuller and on off, Rahul pushes it towards mid off and sets off for one. Krishna rushes to the ball but lets it through. He runs after it and does the mopping up job before it crosses the fence. Two more taken.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off, it is guided towards point for one.
