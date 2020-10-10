Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
9.6 overs (1 Run) This flat ball on middle is pushed down to long on for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Flat delivery outside off, Morgan cuts it to deep point and crosses over for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Gill punches it through point for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker on the pads, Eoin tucks it to deep square leg for a single.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered! Morgan is targetting Mujeeb! Floated on middle, Morgan powers it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Gill punches it to deep point for a single.
DRINKS! Punjab on top but Kolkata fighting back courtesy this Morgan-Gill stand! They are going along nicely but need to continue. Punjab, on the other hand, will know they need a wicket or two or with the batters to come and with Morgan out there, they can cover up quickly.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Gill punches it to deep cover for a single.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Flatter on the pads, Gill tickles it to fine leg for a couple.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Morgan reverse sweeps it to short third man for a single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy on off, Morgan looks to defend but gets beaten.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Morgan cuts but finds the point fielder.
8.1 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Flatter ball outside off, Morgan looks to play the reverse sweep but misses.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Good piece of work! Fuller ball on the pads, Gill flicks it to short fine leg where the fielder dives to make a good stop. Two taken.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Morgan flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Gill flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On a length outside off, Morgan guides it to third man for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the pads, Morgan dances down the track and then defends it back to the bowler.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Lovely shot from Morgan! Good length ball outside off, Morgan drives it through extra cover for a couple.
Chris Jordan is back on!
6.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Floated on off, Morgan goes on his knees and then reverse sweeps it over the point fielder for a boundary.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on off, Morgan looks to paddle but gets hit on the helmet and goes towards the leg side.
6.4 overs (3 Runs) THREE WIDES! Down the leg side, Morgan looks to paddle but misses. The keeper fails to collect as the batters collect two runs.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, Gill punches it to long off for a single.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Another couple! Floated ball outside off, Gill punches it through the covers for a couple.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball outside off, Gill punches it through the covers for a couple.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman is on now!
5.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball on off, Gill pushes it to extra cover for a single. Kolkata are 25 for 2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Morgan pushes it wide of mid off for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, Morgan punches it to cover.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! First boundary for Eoin Morgan! Short ball around middle, Morgan rocks on his back foot and pulls it through the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary. 1000 runs for Morgan in the Indian T20 League.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the pads! Good length ball on the pads, Morgan looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The ball goes towards point and Morgan says no for the single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Morgan tucks it to mid-wicket.
