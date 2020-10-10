Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot! A wicket and four runs from it. Kolkata needed an over like this. On middle, blocked. 48 needed now in the last 5.
14.5 overs (0 Run) A dot now! On middle, Pooran defends it onto the ground.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Anotehr single! Length and outside off, it is pushed through covers for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Pooran is off the mark! This is on middle and angling away. Pooran guides it down to third man for one.
Nicholas Pooran is the new man in.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! There is the wicket Kolkata wanted! There is glimmer of hope they needed. Can they captalize on it now? Krishna does the job. It is angled into the pads, Agarwal looks to whip it over the mid-wicket fence but fails to get the power behind it. He holes out to the fielder in the deep. Gill makes no mistake. A brilliant innings from Agarwal comes to an end. He has done his job. 50 needed in 34.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Another two! Shorter and on off, it is pushed through covers for a couple.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end the over! Shorter and outside off, it is slapped through covers for a couple.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Fires it on the pads, it is worked towards deep mid-wicket for one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, it is eased down to long off for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, it is pulled down towards long on for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the pads, Rana gets away with one as this is pulled towards short fine leg for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, it is eased down to long off for one. End of a very good over for Punjab. It is their game to lose now.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on midlde, it is worked through square leg for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Agarwal! Another brilliant innings from him. He has played as the agressor and done so brilliantly. Shorter and on middle, this is pulled towards deep mid-wicket for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A single now! Good batting! On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the gap! Fuller and on off, Rahul leans into it and strokes it through covers. Russell gives it a chase but fails to get to it. 8 from the first two balls. FIFTY up for KL Rahul! Continues his great form.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor from Cummins! He errs in line and bowls it on the pads. It is worked behind square on the leg side for a boundary. Pressure on Cummins.
Pat Cummins is back into the attack.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is beautifully played! Releases the pressure that was building in the over. Full and outside off. Agarwal makes room and lofts it over covers. No chance of stopping that. 8 from the over. 71 needed in 8.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, it is jammed through point for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Agarwal makes room and Varun follows him. It is mistimed towards long off for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Really full and outside off, Agarwal fails to jam it out. A dot.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, it is played through point for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, it is lofted over covers for one.
Varun Chakravarthy has a change of ends.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Full toss on middle, Rahul flicks it to mid-wicket.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, Agarwal drives it to deep cover for a single.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dominant shot from Mayank Agarwal! Back-to-back boundaries! Short ball on middle, Agarwal pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good-looking shot from Mayank Agarwal! Nagarkoti overpitches it outside off, Agarwal lunges forward and creams the drive through extra cover for a boundary.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Rahul punches it to deep cover for a single.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball outside off, Rahul drives but finds the point fielder.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Kings XI Punjab, chasing a target of 165, are 119/1. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders. Everything related to Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score. Do check for Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.