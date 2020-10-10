Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
14.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Karthik flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Gill plays it to deep cover for a single.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) NOT OUT! Gill is comfortably in! Floated ball on off, Gill drives it wide of long off. They want the second and take off. The fielder has a shy at the keeper's end and hits. The third umpire is called for and the replays show that Gill was in.
A direct hit but GIll seems to be in! They have referred it.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fifty for Shubman Gill! Another important one for his side. He is a classy player and he has played another top knock. His job is not done yet and needs to continue and help Kolkata reach a good score! Short ball on middle, Gill pulls it to the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, Gill cuts it but straight to point.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up outside off, Gill drives it through the cover region for a couple.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered! Floated on middle, Karthik thrashes it over the long on fielder for a maximum. 16 from the over.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) IN THE AIR BUT SAFE! Quicker outside off, Karthik looks to play at it but it goes uppishly towards long on. Maxwell runs across and dives to make a good stop. Two taken.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Gill punches it to long off for a single.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Flighted ball outside off, Gill lunges forward and drives it through the covers for a couple.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Gill and Kolkata won't mind! Flighted ball outside off, Gill looks to heave it away but it goes off the top edge and goes past the short third man fielder for a boundary.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Karthik flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
DRINKS! Punjab continue to remain on top! They have got Morgan out and their spinners are squeezing the runs. They would be looking to keep Kolkata under 150. The batting side on the other hand, know this is not an easy wicket to bat on so 150 or above is what they will be aiming for. An interesting passage of play awaits ahead.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Short on middle, Gill powers it past the bowler and towards long on. Gill picks up a couple before the fielder cuts it off.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball on off, Karthik plays it uppishly towards long off for a run.
12.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! A quicker ball outside off, Karthik punches it through extra cover and picks up a couple.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Karthik plays it to point.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short on middle, Gill pulls it wide of the long on fielder for another single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Karthik prods forward and drives it to long off for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Good over from Mujeeb! Flatter outside off, Gill pushes it to point. Just 4 from the over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Gill sweeps but finds the mid-wicket fielder.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball outside off, Gill punches it to point.
11.3 overs (0 Run) On off, played to cover off the back foot.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What timing from Gill! Kolkata need much more of these! Flatter outside off, Gill punches it through extra cover and beats the diving fielder for a boundary.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Gill drives it to cover.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, Karthik defends it back to the bowler.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Gill pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
Dinesh Karthik walks out to bat!
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bishnoi gets into the wickets column! A vital partnership is broken for Kolkata and Eoin Morgan who was looking good out in the middle has to go. This is a big wicket. Googly on off, Morgan looks to go big over the on side but he does not time it well. It goes way up in the air towards long on where Maxwell takes a simple catch.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Gill cuts it through cover-point for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Morgan plays it to long on and takes another single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball outside off, Gill drives it through cover for a run.
