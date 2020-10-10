Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Gill pushes it to mid off.
Chris Jordan is on now!
3.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, tucked to the leg side for another dot. Kolkata re under pressure at the moment.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Morgan flicks it to mid-wicket.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Gill pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
Eoin Morgan walks out to bat! He has come in with a lot of time left in the game. He will really want to play a long innings here. Also, it is a position where he generally bats.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! What is Kolkata doing? There was no run there! And Nitish Rana pays the price. Ideal start from Punjab. They needed this start and they have got a perfect start. Poor mixup from Gill and Rana! Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Gill flicks it to short fine leg. Rana takes off for a single but Gill seems disinterested. Shami collects the ball and then throws it at the wrong end as both the batters are at the keeper's end. Pooran collects it at cover and then runs towards the bowler's end to whip the bails off. Good presence of mind shown by Pooran there and Punjab are on top at the moment.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Rana flicks it uppishly towards mid-wicket for a single.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Short ball around middle and leg, Rana ducks under it.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Rana looks to play it to the leg side but it takes his gloves and goes past first slip. A single to end what was a brilliant over from Mohammed Shami.
2.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Comes around the wicket and bowls a peach of a delivery to Nitish Rana! Back of a length ball outside off, Rana looks to defend but gets beaten.
Nitish Rana walks out to bat! He has no significant score under his belt so far. Maybe today is the day.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! 50th wicket in the Indian T20 League for Mohammed Shami! Tripathi looked really uncomfortable at the crease today and he departs now! Excellent bowling from Mohammed Shami and he will be pleased with the sight of the leg stump getting uprooted! Good length ball on off, angling in sharply. Tripathi looks to heave it out of the park but does not move his feet and misses. But, Shami does not as the ball uproots the leg stump. Brilliant from Shami.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finally, he gets off the mark! This is a scintillating shot from Rahul! Shami bowls a short one around middle, it does not bounce as much this time. Tripathi rocks on his back foot and pulls it to deep square leg. It looks as if it has hit the ropes on the full but the replays show that it has gone off a bounce into the fence.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Brilliant short ball from Shami! He bowls it around middle, Tripathi ducks under it. He is yet to get off the mark.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Gill punches it towards point for a single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) What an excellent first over from Arshdeep Singh! A maiden! Good length ball on off, Tripathi defends it to the off side for another dot. Kolkata are 7 for 0 at the end of 2 overs.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball around middle and leg, Tripathi looks to play the pull but he misses and it goes to the keeper.
1.4 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Tripathi looks to drive but fails to make any connection.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Falls short again! This is excellent bowling from Arshdeep Singh! He gets the ball to come back in after pitching it on off, Tripathi looks to flick but takes a leading edge towards cover. The fielder dives forward but cannot reach it as it falls short.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Just short of the keeper! Back of a length ball outside off, Tripathi looks to cut but gets an edge back towards the keeper. Prabhsimran Singh dives forward but it falls short. Luck early on for Tripathi.
1.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Beautiful ball to start from Arshdeep Singh! Good length ball outside off, little bit of shape on that ball! Tripathi looks to drive but fails to get any bat on it.
Arshdeep Singh to bowl from the other end! He has been given the new ball today.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end the over! Shami finishes the over by bowling a good length ball outside off, Gill lets it go to the keeper.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Gill leaves it alone.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! This is poor bowling from Mohammed Shami! Good length ball on the pads, Gill lets the ball come onto him and then flicks it past the short fine leg region for a boundary.
0.3 over (2 Runs) Nicely flicked away for a couple! Good length delivery on middle and leg, Shubman works it through square leg and picks up a couple before Mujeeb comes across and cleans it up.
0.2 over (0 Run) Shami dishes a good length ball outside off, angling away. Gill watches it and then shoulders arms to let the ball go to the keeper.
0.1 over (1 Run) Kolkata are underway with a leg bye! Shami starts with a good length ball on the pads, Tripathi looks to flick but it takes his pads and goes to square leg for a leg bye.
We are all set to begin! The Punjab players are in a huddle before they take their respective positions in the field. They are followed by Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill. Mohammed Shami will start with the ball for Punjab.
Anil Kumble is in for a chat. He says that they have played some good cricket and some poor cricket as well. Adds that the mood is really good in the camp and they have had some good contributions from some players and they have done really well. Goes onto say that the approach changes a little bit during the day game and they will not have to worry about the dew. Says that it is important to manage the players.
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan (IN FOR SHELDON COTTRELL), Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK/C), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna (IN FOR SHIVAM MAVI), Varun Chakravarthy.
So still no Chris Gayle for Punjab! With their batting struggling a little, this was probably the right time to get in him.
KL Rahul, Punjab skipper, says they have a lot of experienced players in the group and that helps in staying positive. He feels they have done a lot of right things but have not cashed at the right moments. Informs Cottrell is injured and he is replaced by Jordan.
Dinesh Karthik says the wicket looks dry and they won batting first so they will stick to that. States as the tournament progresses they will find out their perfect XI. Informs they have one change as Prasidh Krishna comes in for Shivam Mavi.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin. It lands in favour of Kolkata and they elect to BAT!
Pitch Report - Danny Morrison and Ian Bishop doing the pitch report. The former says it is hot but there is a breeze blowing. Bishop then says there is a weird reaction from the ball when bowled cross seam. States there is less grass on the surface from the previous game and hence, you need to be smart with the ball and the pacers have to ensure the batters hit towards the longer side. Ends by saying the slower bowlers may have more of a say in this game.
Super Saturday is here and with that comes a double-header! The first match sees Punjab go up against Kolkata which will be followed by Chennai and Bangalore. As far as this game goes, Kolkata are going into this game with confidence after defeating Chennai while Punjab are lying at the bottom of the table with just 1 win on the board from 6 games. Will we finally see Chris Gayle in action today? It is building up to be an exciting encounter.
It is Punjab's bowling which has been under the pump. They made a good comeback in the last game though, as young Bishnoi and Arshdeep pulled things back superbly towards the end overs. However, others struggled. Mujeeb, playing his first game in this season, too was taken for plenty. They would want the other bowlers to step up and put on a good performance together. So, will Kolkata continue their winning run or will we see Rahul's Wakhra Squad manage to bag two important points?
Punjab's openers, skipper Rahul and Agarwal have been doing the bulk of the scoring. Rahul's approach in the Powerplay has been questioned. They might want to address that issue in this game. And, they will also hope to see runs from the other batters.
Punjab, on the other hand, are on the floor. 4 defeats in a row! Their batting is doing a fine job! Well, can't really say that to be honest. Surely not after their sorry show against Hyderabad in their previous encounter where they were rolled down for a paltry 132 and that could've been a lot less, if not for the fastest half ton of the season by Pooran.
The bowlers are doing the job well for Kolkata though. Both pacers and the spinners were superb against Chennai in the last game and will be eager to continue doing the same.
Kolkata are looking to be on a roll after struggling a bit. They managed to choke Chennai in their previous game and manufactured a fantastic win in a game that once looked to be slipping away. However, their batters struggled towards the end and failed to provide a flourish after a fine knock from their new opener, Rahul Tripathi. They would want their batsmen to put up a collective show and put runs on the board.
