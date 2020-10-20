Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.1 overs (1 Run) 1 run, that is flicked off the back foot for a run.
James Neesham is back in. 1-0-7-1 for him, got the wicket of Prithvi Shaw in his first.
6.6 overs (1 Run) One more run! 5 singles, a tidy over from Murgan. Flatter and on middle, keeps a touch low. Iyer flicks it towards mid-wicket and keeps the strike for the next over.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and outside off, Dhawan jumps out of his crease and lifts it over extra cover for a run.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, cut towards deep point for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, quicker too. Iyer pushes it towards the cover fielder.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and just outside off, forced to sweeper cover for a run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around middle, Iyer flicks it trough mid-wicket for a single.
Murugan Ashwin, the leggie, into the attack now.
DRINKS! A good start for Delhi here, they lost Shaw cheaply but he has been in a poor run of form off late. But that has not hampered the shot playing ability of Dhawan and Iyer. Both are taking the singles and stroking at calculated free will as well. They have a good batting depth with Pant, Stoinis, Hetmyer and even Sams to follow. Would want to continue the same momentum for a while before going big real time.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. 9 off it. Good length ball around off, Iyer pushes it towards point and goes for a run. Top Powerplay for Delhi.
5.5 overs (1 Run) One more single! Low full toss on middle, Dhawan strokes it towards long on and gets to the other end.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Iyer flicks it towards square leg and gets to the other end.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, cut through cover-point for one. 50 up for Delhi.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Didn't go for the power but timing and placement. Short ball on middle, Dhawan swivels and help pulls it over square leg and once again the ball races away to the boundary. Runs coming thick and fast for Dhawan. He moves to 33 off 18 balls.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Quick single this time. Length ball around off, Iyer taps it towards the off side onto the pitch and calls for a run. Dhawan responds and they complete the single easily.
