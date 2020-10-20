Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
But today, Gayle seemed to be in a hurry. And he took a particular favour to Tushar Deshpande, in the latter's first over. He smacked him all across the park and signalled his intentions rightaway. Punjab were cruising at 52/2 in the 6th over before 2 wickets fell in quick succesion. First Gayle and then Agarwal.
Punjab did not get off to a good start in the chase though. Their openers have normally been outstanding this season but not tonight. Skipper Rahul fell for just 15 in the 3rd over. A rarity, given the phenomenal standard he has been in this edition. Out walked the Universe Boss then. Normally Chris Gayle takes his time to settle down and then go for the hitting.
A great finish, 2 more points for Punjab and thankfully for them, it is not a last-over finish. 3 wins on the trot for them against big teams - Bangalore, Mumbai and now Delhi. Truly the giant-slayers. Makes the league more interesting now.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) Six! BOOM! Neehsham says I will finish it in style! He gets a fuller ball in his slot and slams it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie! The winning runs! Punjab win by 5 wickets.
18.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Stoinis puts down a simple chance! Hooda wanted to finish it off in style and he went after the fuller ball. Ends up getting a top edge. The ball balloons high in the air towards covers. Stoinis runs behind a touch and tries to take the catch but it bursts through his hands.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and just around off, Hooda punches it well but finds the backward point fielder.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Neesham is in no hurry. He tucks the length ball on middle towards the leg side and gets to the other end.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Another single! Fuller and around off, Hooda strokes it to deep cover and gets to the other end. Punjab just a maximum away.
18.1 overs (1 Run) EDGY! Full and outside off, Neesham looks to swipe it over the leg side but gets a thick outside edge. It goes to third man for a single.
Daniel Sams is back in the attack. Does not matter much but can Punjab finish it off in this over?
17.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over but they have got the boundary that has released the pressure. Shortish and on middle, flicked towards the mid-wicket fielder. 8 needed in 12 balls.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Axar drags it short and on middle, Hooda thumps it over mid-wicket and finds the fence.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A single now! Shortish and around middle, it is flicked through square leg for a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) One more dot! Flatter and around off, Neesham looks to tuck it on the leg side but manages to push it back to the bowler.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish and just outside off, Neesham finds the cover fielder.
17.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, flicked to long on for an easy run.
Kagiso Rabada is done with his spell of 4 overs. Axar Patel to finish off as well. 3-0-21-1 are his numbers.
16.6 overs (1 Run) What happened there? That was a chance but a very tough one. It is the loppy tossed up ball, it dips in nicely. Hooda runs down and tries to work it on the leg side but misses. The ball shoots up after going past and Pant fails to collect. A leg bye taken. Ashwin has been outstanding today although he would have fancied more than Gayle to have put his side in a safer position in the match. He however finishes with impressive figures of 4-0-27-1.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, tucked through square leg for one.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards the cover fielder.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Single now! Flatter and outside off, Hooda punches it to sweeper cover and gets a run.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed towards short third man.
16.1 overs (0 Run) DOT! It is the carrom ball from Ashwin. Hooda blocks it to the left of the bowler who dives that side to stop.
Ravichandran Ashwin to finish his quota now. 3-0-25-1 are his figures.
15.6 overs (1 Run) A single and Hooda keeps the strike. Full and outside off, Hooda strokes it through point to the deep and gets to the other end.
James Neesham walks out to the middle, at No. 7. Important for him and Hooda to see Punjab through the line without any hiccups here.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Maxwell throws it away! A stunning running catch from Pant. Is there any twist in this game? A good length ball outside off, Maxwell looks to launch it out of the ground over the leg side. However, he fails to time it and it goes high in the air towards backward square leg. Pant who has returned in this game after nusring his hamstring injury covers a lot of ground and takes a fine tumbling catch. Surely a needless stroke from the Aussie.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver stuff from Maxwell. Short and wide outside off, Maxwell slams it over mid on and finds the fence.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Manages to do so this time as he goes back and dabs it through short third man for an easy single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good length ball outside off, Hooda tries to run it down to third man for a run but misses to put bat on ball.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Length delivery angled in, Maxwell flicks it to deep square leg. It is uppish but lands well short. Easy run.
