Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
For the batting firepower they have, Punjab will back themselves to clinch this. But Delhi have been outstanding with the ball throughout the tournament. It will be interesting to see how Daniel Sams would go about. He is very good with his variations and given that this is his first League game, can he be the dark horse that Delhi would be hoping him to be? Questions which will be answered as the chase gets underway shortly...
Punjab would be pleased with the way they bowled overall. They did the containining job towards the end well and would overall be happy with their efforts, although they would have fancied themselves to see the back of Dhawan. Still, it is a very good effort from Rahul's men. Shami was exceptional in his 4 overs, getting 2 wickets as well. Murugan Ashwin, Maxwell and Neesham got a wicket each as well. Arshdeep Singh ended up being on the expensive side though. But overall, Rahul would be very pleased with his men.
Delhi were going fine though, at 106/3 towards the end of the 14th over. Shikhar Dhawan being a constant at one end. He got to his 50 and continued marching strongly. Stoinis was pretty much in and back in the hut in no time, with very minimal impact. But it was to be one man's day with the bat for Delhi, that of Shikhar Dhawan. No matter who came and went, Dhawan continued strongly, undeterred by the fall of wickets from the other end. He got to his second League ton, the first player to get back-to-back tons in the League and also got to 5000 runs in the League. Whoa! How is that! Towards the end though, the scoring slowed a touch and Delhi were able to reach only 164, when anything over 175 looked a possibility.
Delhi got off to a good start but again, Shaw's poor run-of-form continued. He got out for just 7 in the 4th over. Iyer came in next, he played watchfully but did not make much of an impact, falling for 14. Rishabh Pant came in next, making a comeback after injury forced him out in one of the earlier games. He was looking good but just like his skipper fell for 14.
Punjab have done well to fight themselves back in the end very brilliantly. Excellent death bowling and they have contained Delhi to under 170, especially with Dhawan there till the end. But what a knock it has been from Gabbar. Fantastic, take a bow, Shikhar Dhawan.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! What a way to end the innings from Shami. Full, fast and straight, Hetmyer swings hard but fails to connect. The ball shatters the stumps behind. Delhi end with 164/5.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Overthrow! Full and around off, Hetmyer can only dig it out towards mid off. They go for the run. The fielder fires the throw at the non-striker's end but misses. There is no one backing up and they get one more run.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Dhawan looks to reverse sweep but doesn't time it well. The ball goes towards point for a run.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Only a run. Very full ball around off, Hetmyer can only push it down to long off for a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Good yorker! It is very straight. Dhawan makes room and digs it towards cover for a single.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple to begin the final over. Full and wide outside off, Dhawan moves towards the off side and paddles it wide of the deep square leg fielder for a couple.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Full ball around off and middle, Hetmyer powers it over long on for a maximum. 12 runs off the penultimate over. How much can Delhi get on the last over? Can they go over 175?
18.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, flicked to long on for a single.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) CENTURY FOR DHAWAN! Back-to-back hundreds for him in the Indian T20 League. Only player to do so as well. Short and wide outside off, Dhawan reaches out and forces it wide of the deep point fielder. Before the fielder can get to the ball, two taken. The helmet has been removed, the arms go up in celebration. What a knock! First batsman in the history of the tournament to score back-to-back hundreds. Take a bow!
18.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple now and Dhawan moves to 99. Could've been only a single but Hetmyer read it well and forced Dhawan to go for the second. A full ball around middle, Dhawan pushes it through mid on. He takes the first run. Hetmyer wants the second, Dhawan says no but Hetmyer keeps running. Dhawan eventually gives up and goes for the second and completes it easily.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, pushed to long off for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Good yorker! It is around off, Hetmyer can only push it back to the bowler.
Murugan Ashwin has completed his quota. Arshdeep Singh is back in, to bowl the penultimate over. 2-0-18-0 for him.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven towards the cover fielder. A fine over from Shami.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Short and wide outside off, Dhawan flays it through point and finds the fence. There was a fielder in the deep but he hardly got time to move to his left.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Aggression from Shami! Dhawan jumps out of the crease, Shami bowls a length ball around off, Dhawan pushes it back to the bowler. Shami quickly picks the ball and fires the throw at the striker's end, making Dhawan to rush back. It would've been interesting had he hit.
Will we see Hetmyer now? Yes, Shimron Hetmyer it is.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Big wicket! Not a wicket-taking ball though but Shami and Punjab won't mind. Shami runs in and ends up dishing a full toss on middle, Stoinis looks to flick but the bat turns in his hand and he ends up hitting it high in the air towards the off side. Agarwal settles under the ball and takes it easily.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, pushed towards point for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, pushed down to long on for a single.
Mohammed Shami is back. 2-0-15-0 for him so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Floated on middle, Stoinis looks to flick but gets a leading edge towards covers. A single taken. A good over for Delhi. 13 off it.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Short and just outside off, pushed down to long off for a run.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Two now and Dhawan enters into the 90s. Short and on middle, pulled towards fine leg for easy two.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to long off for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Stoinis looks to pull but misses. Wided.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Floated on middle, Dhawan sits down and pumps it over deep square leg for half a dozen. The fielder there for a moment must have thought that he was in with a chance but it went well over him.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker and shorter on middle, punched down to long on for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, Marcus looks to drill it on the off side but gets an inside edge. The ball hits Rahul on the pad and goes towards covers. A single taken.
15.4 overs (1 Run) In the air but lands safely! Tossed up wide outside off, Dhawan looks to launch it over long off but ends up slicing it towards mid off. Two fielders try to get under the ball but fail to do so. A single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed to long off for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked to deep square leg for one.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Don't bowl there to Dhawan. Fullish ball on leg, Dhawan moves a touch to the leg side and lofts it over mid-wicket, well to the left of wide long on.
