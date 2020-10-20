Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and just outside off, Maxwell strokes it past the diving point fielder for a single. Tidy over from Axar but Delhi needs wicket. Punjab need 24 in 30 balls.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, pushed through cover-point for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on middle, Hooda looks to flick this time but misses to get hit on the pad.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around middle, Maxwell looks to tuck it on the leg side but gets a leading edge towards point. They get the single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) This time it is punched down to long off for an easy run.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, punched towards the cover fielder.
DRINKS! 28 runs needed in 36 balls. It is Punjab's game to lose from here. Pooran's knock has guided them to a more than safe position to take this match. Yes, they have choked many a times in this season earlier, after nearly coming close to pulling off a win but this time, they need to clinch a win. Given that we are at the business end of the tournament and given that Punjab are resuscitating themselves now, Maxwell and Hooda should see themselves through. Axar Patel is back in the attack. 2-0-17-1 for him so far.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pressure released, if there ever was any! Full and wide outside off, Maxwell drills it to the left of the mid off fielder. No chance for him to stop that. Fine way to end the over. 28 needed in 6 overs.
13.5 overs (1 Run) This time he waits for the ball to come closer and guides it to third man for a run.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, pushed towards point.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Direct hit would've been really close. Full and outside off, Maxwell drives it towards mid off and calls for a run. Tushar fires the throw at the non-striker's end but misses. Replays show that Maxwell would've been on his bike had Tushar hit. That was a very risky single and not sure why Maxwell is taking such a run when there's hardly any pressure with respect to the asking rate.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, driven firmly but straight to the fielder.
13.1 overs (1 Run) In the air again! Safe again! A length ball on middle, Hooda looks to flick but gets a leading edge. The ball lands safely just away from the mid-wicket fielder.
Daniel Sams is back in the attack. 2-0-13-0 for him so far.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Important boundary! A length ball around middle, Maxwell moves a touch to the off side and flicks it powerfully. The fielder at fine leg tries to catch with a dive to his right but it is beyond his reach. 35 needed in 7 overs.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, flicked uppishly through mid-wicket for a run.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Almost another one! A well-directed bouncer form Rabada. Hooda just looks to keep it out but the ball rises up. It hits the splice and lobs towards his left. Rabada tries to reach to catch but he can't get there.
Who will be the new man? Deepak Hooda it is.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Classic seamer's wicket here. A superb bowling change from Iyer. The game is now coming back in Delhi's favour. Shortish ball just outside off, Pooran watches and seeing the short length, looks to sway away from the line. He does everything right except to pull back his hands in time. The ball takes the glove and goes to Rishabh Pant, the keeper, who takes it with ease. They appeal for a caught behind and it is given. A very soft dismissal to say the least.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Does not matter at this stage for Punjab though. Pooran gets to his 50, his second in the League. He needs to continue though, there is a long way to go for Punjab in the chase still. Outside off on a good length, Pooran slashes hard at it. It comes off a thick outside edge and goes to the left of Pant. Rishabh Pant dives in that direction but it goes past him to the third man fence.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, clipped to fine leg for a run.
Kagiso Rabada is back on. 2-0-10-0 from him so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Around off, full, bunted down aerially towards long on for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls one well outside off, past the tramline. Maxwell reaches out to play at it but misses. Wide called.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, this is worked on the leg side for a single.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Direct hit and that could have been close. Looks to be dangerous to run with Pooran as your partner in this match. On middle, Pooran clips this to mid-wicket and calls for two. Maxwell is running back to the bowler's end, the throw comes in and luckily for him, it misses the stumps.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Flighted around off, dabbed towards mid-wicket. Pooran wants two and gets back in easily.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, defended to the off side.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side around off, tapped to the on side for a single.
Ravichandran Ashwin is back in the attack. 2-0-17-1 from him so far.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end. Flatter ball around off, bunted down to long on for a run.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, flat, punched past cover-point for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, Maxwell rocks back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) This is worked towards deep point for a single. 50-partnership between these two.
10.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a big one. Floated around off, Pooran picks it up and sends it soaring miles over deep square leg. A huge one it was.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, clipped to the leg side for a single.
