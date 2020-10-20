Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to finish. On off, fullish, Stoinis dabs this towards wide long on and comes back for the second.
14.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Flatter ball outside off, keeping low, Stoinis gives room and looks to cut but misses.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish and outside off, Dhawan looked to loft that over covers but gets a thick uppish outside edge towards deep backward point. Just the one.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just the wrong length to a man in very good form. Short ball on off, Dhawan pulls it firmly over mid-wicket and gets a boundary.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Googly, flat and quick and spinning into middle and leg, Stoinis rocks back and taps this through mid on for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle and leg, stabbed towards backward square leg for a single.
Murugan Ashwin is back on. 2-0-11-1 are his numbers so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Flat and outside off, Dhawan pushes it towards long off for a single. End of a successful over from Maxwell. A fine spell from Maxwell comes to an end. 1/31 in his 4. Don't forget that he went for 13 in the opening over of the game.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Stoinis is up and running! Flatter and outside off, he drives it towards long off and gets to the other end.
Who's next? Stoinis or Hetmyer or will we see Sams for the first time in the League, with the bat? The Hulk, Marcus Stoinis, it is.
13.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Pant holes out! Maxwell gets the big fish. Maxwell fires a fuller ball on middle, Pant jumps out of his crease and looks to launch it over long on but fails to time it. He does well to get under the delivery but ends up hitting it straight to Agarwal at long on. Pant didn't really get going and he wanted to take on the spinner in his last over. You got to credit the captain too, for the fact that he persisted with Maxwell.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, pulled down to deep mid-wicket for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Pant tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Dhawan works it towards deep mid-wicket. He takes the first one quickly but has to settle with that only as the fielder from deep is quick to get to the ball.
DRINKS! Right, 7 overs to go, Pant and Dhawan in the middle. The latter is well set, 66 off 37 balls and we all know the destructive capability of Pant as well, especially after he had missed out on a few games due to injury. Needless to add that Stoinis, Hetmyer and Sams follow. Time for Delhi to now rocket big time without much worries. Will Dhawan get a second consecutive ton in the League though? Let's see.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Looks to slog it on the leg side this time but ends up getting an inside edge onto the pads. Two dots to end the over. 9 off it.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Pant gives the charge, Bishnoi shortens the length, Pant blocks it towards the cover fielder.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, pushed to sweeper cover for a single.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 100 up in style! Tossed up ball on middle, Dhawan sits down and nails the slog sweep over square leg for a biggie. Fine shot. 5,000 runs for Dhawan in the Indian T20 League.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around middle, flicked down to long on for one.
12.1 overs (1 Run) An appeal for LBW but not entertained. Flatter ball on leg, Dhawan rocks back and looks to pull but misses. Gets hit on the thigh pad. It goes to the off side and they take a leg bye as Bishnoi appeals to no avail.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over. After the dot on the last ball, Pant wants to take Maxwell on. He dances down and looks to launch it over long on but gets an inside edge on the pad. The ball lobs off his pads but lands short of the bowler.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around middle, Pant pushes it towards the left of the bowler. Maxwell quickly gets to the ball and keeps Pant on strike.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Dhawan turns it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, Pant digs it out towards mid-wicket for a run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Another single. These two are not showing any signs of urgency at the moment. Flatter and on middle, Dhawan flicks it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Pant tucks it through square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. On the last ball, Pant advances, Bishnoi shortens the length. Pant pushes it down to long on for a single. 7 off Bishnoi's first.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Dhawan flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for an easy run.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short and just outside off, cut to deep point for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, Pant first wanted to work it on the leg side but it keeps a touch low so he manges to block.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed back to the bowler.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slammed! Poor start from Bishnoi. Short and wide outside off, Pant slams it to the left of the cover fielder. He is late in moving to that side and the ball races away to the fence in the deep.
