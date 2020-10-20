Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over! Short ball on middle, Gayle pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a run. 50 up for Punjab.
4.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes for the yorker this time but slips it down the leg side. Gayle misses his flick. Wided.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SLAMMED! 24 from the over! Universe Boss telling everyone what they have been missing! Tushar continues banig it short, this time he takes the pace off. Gayle goes back and thumps it over long on for a biggie!
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one that rolls the fence. Another short ball outside off, Gayle looks to launch it over the off side again but this time he ends up slicing it over cover-point. Two fielders give it a chase but the ball wins the race.
4.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! This one goes all the way! Short ball on middle, Gayle stays back and pumps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Short ball on the body, Gayle swivels and helps it wide of the short fine leg fielder. Once it goes past, it races away to the fence.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome into the attack, young man says the Universe Boss! Shortish and outside off, he punches it through extra cover and finds the fence.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) In the air again, safe again! Two more for Agarwal. A short ball on middle, Agarwal goes for the pull again. He fails to time it well again. This time it goes wide of the deep square leg fielder. Easy two to end the over.
Tushar Deshpande into the attack now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Sams had to bowl it again. The supposed last ball is slipped down the leg side. Agarwal looks to flick but misses. Wided.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, blocked.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Around off on a good length, Gayle blocks and goes for the quick run.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Banged short again. This time for the left-hander. It is around off, Gayle sways away.
3.2 overs (1 Run) In the air but just away! Sams runs in and hits the pitch hard. The effort ball from him. Agarwal looks to pull but he is hurried into the shot. Ends up hitting it off the splice. The ball lobs up but goes away from the square leg fielder. A single taken.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Excellent fielding! That was driven firmly but Stoinis saves a boundary for the side. Full and outside off, Mayank nails the drive but Stoinis at extra cover makes a diving stop. Good fielding.
Change of ends for Daniel Sams.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, punched through mid off for a single. End of a successful over from Axar.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Gayle is up and running! Full and on middle, he tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, punched towards point for nothing.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Floated outside off, Gayle blocks it.
Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss, walks out to bat now. His combination with Agarwal in the second Super Over against Mumbai clinched Punjab a fantastic win. Can they repeat their feat again, a bigger task awaiting this time though.
2.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Strikes on the next ball. Not sure if that stroke was needed though. Axar has been brilliant this season with the ball and he once again proves his mettle here. He spots that Rahul is giving him the charge, he slows the ball down. His previous ball was nearly 100 kph but not this one. Rahul eventually fails to get to the pitch and ends up mistiming it straight to the mid on fielder. Sams there takes it easily. A rare failure for Rahul in this season of the tournament.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant shot! Fullish and outside off, Rahul stays back and slams it through backward point and it races away to the fence.
Spin time. Axar Patel is into the attack now.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over. Full on the pads, flicked to Deshpande at short fine leg who fumbles a little, allowing a single to be sneaked in.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) Full ball on the pads, tucked to deep backward square leg. Deshpande gives chase and cuts it off. An easy two for Rahul.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball, hurrying onto Agarwal, he manages to pull it towards fine leg for one.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full length delivery around off, watchfully blocked to point. Agarwal says no to his partner for a single.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Agarwal cuts it to cover-point.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Rahul taps it on the on side and takes a single.
Will it be Kagiso Rabada from the other end? Yes, he is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to end! Fullish and outside off, Agarwal looks to force it on the off side but the ball takes the inner half and goes back to the bowler.
0.5 over (1 Run) Full and outside off, Rahul drives it towards mid off and takes a quick single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Nicely bowled! A fuller ball around off, this one comes back in a touch. Rahul looks to flick but gets an inside edge on the pad.
0.3 over (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! And Rahul makes him pay for the mistake. A full ball, slower one. Rahul launches it over the bowler's head for a biggie. It went high, way high but long as well.
0.3 over (1 Run) NO BALL! Why? Not for overstepping but hitting the stumps with his hands while bowling. It was a length ball around off, Rahul blocked it towards point. Free Hit coming up.
0.2 over (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good length ball around off, shaping away. Rahul looks to cut but misses.
We are back for the chase! Delhi players are in a huddle. Marcus Stoinis sharing some words and Iyer giving the final wisdom before they disperse to take their positions on the field. Punjab's openers, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stride out to the middle. Daniel Sams with the ball for Delhi first up. Here we go...
0.1 over (0 Run) A low full toss to begin! It is around off, Rahul strokes it towards the cover fielder.
