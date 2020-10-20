Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over, another good one for Delhi. Good length and around off, Dhawan dabs it onto the pitch on the off side and thinks for the run. Shami is quick to the ball so they decide against it.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third boundary in the over! Yes, Dhawan is certainly in mood. A length ball down the leg side. Dhawan walks across the off pole a touch and then pulls it over short fine leg and the ball races away to the fence. Dhawan's 5th boundary already.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Full and outside off, in the slot for the southpaw. He lifts it over mid off and finds the fence.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Inside edge this time and it wasn't far from the stumps. Shortish and outside off, Dhawan looks to punch but gets an inside edge that goes past his sticks towards short fine leg.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Luck going with Dhawan. A length ball outside off, Dhawan looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge. It flies over the empty slip cordon and goes to the third man fence.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Shortish ball around off, punched towards cover-point for nothing.
Mohammed Shami is back in the attack. Just the 3 runs from his first over.
3.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The skipper is off the mark in style! Shortish and wide outside off, pretty similar to the ball that helped Neesham get Shaw's wicket. However, this time it is skipper Iyer on strike. He smokes it over extra cover and clears the fence easily. Still a very good over from Neesham.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Another length delivery around middle, it is pushed back to the bowler.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, pushed towards point for a quick run.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, Dhawan finds the cover fielder to his drive.
Shreyas Iyer, Delhi's skipper, walks out to bat at No. 3.
3.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shaw's poor run continues. Number of his shots went in the air but dropped short but this one went little too high and Maxwell had enough time to settle under it and pouch it. Short and wide outside off, Shaw looks to launch it over extra cover but gets it off the toe end. It goes high in the air towards extra cover. Maxwell settles under it and takes the skier easily.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Full toss but Shaw finds the fielder again. He hasn't looked at his best so far. A full toss on middle, we normally term it as a gift from the bowler. Shaw though doesn't want it as he flicks it towards the mid-wicket fielder.
James Neesham, who is in for Chris Jordan today, to bowl now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, pushed back to the bowler.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhawan is in mood, again! He is continuing from where he had left last time. A length ball outside off, Dhawan comes down the track and lifts it over extra cover for a boundary. 2nd boundary in the over.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Another short one, this time Shaw pulls it but doesn't time it as well as he would've liked. That helps though as a bit of better timing and he would've found the fielder at deep square leg. Just the single.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary for Shaw. Not from the middle of the bat but he will take it. Arshdeep bangs it short and bowls it on middle, Shaw goes for the pull but gets it off the gloves. It flies over the keeper and into the fine leg fence.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Just outside off on a good length, Shaw pushes it towards the cover fielder.
2.1 overs (0 Run) That is a solid stroke but Shaw will get nothing. A length ball around middle, Shaw punches it nicely but finds mid on.
Here is Arshdeep Singh now, to bowl the third over.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Yes! Top over from Shami. Just 3 off the over. The last ball is full and on middle, Dhawan flicks it nicely but straight to the mid on fielder.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Dhawan finds the cover-point fielder. Good first over from Shami so far. Can he finish it well?
1.4 overs (1 Run) EDGY! Good length ball on middle, Shaw looks to flick but the ball takes a thick outside edge and goes uppishly towards third man. It goes to the fielder on one bounce. A single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Second extra of the over. A length ball down the leg side. Shaw lets it be. Wided by the umpire.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots! Short and outside off, Shaw forces it straight to the point fielder. It was a bit uppish but went on the bounce to Pooran there.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! That's the way Shaw plays though. Shortish and outside off, Shaw looks to punch it on the up but the ball comes back in and goes below his bat to the keeper.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Gets it correct this time and bowls it around off, Shaw blocks it towards point.
1.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shami misses the line on the first ball. It is down the leg side. Shaw looks to flick but misses. Wided.
Who is it from the other end for Punjab then? It is Mohammed Shami.
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to end the over! 13 from the first one. The last ball is floated around off, Dhawan looks to drive but closes the bat face early. The ball goes to the bowler a bit uppishly but it falls short.
0.5 over (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Signs of the man in form. Loopy ball outside off, Dhawan sits down, uses his long reach and slog sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. First one of the game.
0.4 over (0 Run) Bowls a flat one around off, pushed towards the cover fielder.
0.3 over (2 Runs) Tossed up and outside off, it is driven through mid off for a couple of runs.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor effort from Pooran and Dhawan gets going with a boundary. Shortish and outside off, Dhawan cuts it off his back foot towards point. Pooran is the fielder who makes a mess of the simple chance and allows the ball to go to the fence.
0.1 over (1 Run) Shaw and Delhi are underway! A flatter ball around middle to begin from Maxwell, Shaw goes back and tucks it through square leg for a run.
We are all set to begin at the 'Ring of Fire' then! The umpires stride out to the middle. KL Rahul shares the final words of wisdom to his players before they go and take their respective positions on the field. Following them to the middle are Delhi's openers, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. The latter has not got going in the last 3 games and he would want to get going this time around. Glenn Maxwell to start with the ball for Punjab. Mid on and square leg are back. We are away then...
Shimron Hetmyer did not feature in the last couple of games due to injuries and other jigs carried out by Delhi to their team. Up for a chat, he says that he wants to do the right things in the preparations so that he can do well whenever he gets a chance to play. Adds that his fellow teammates from West Indies have helped him in developing his craft. States that the Delhi camp is in a really good mood not just because of their victories but also because they bond well.
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (WK/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham (IN PLACE OF CHRIS JORDAN), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (IN PLACE OF AJINKYA RAHANE), Shimron Hetmyer (IN PLACE OF ALEX CAREY), Daniel Sams (IN PLACE OF ANRICH NORTJE), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada.
KL Rahul, Punjab's skipper, says that the effort and the hearts that the boys have shown so far, in the 9 games, is tremendous. States that they played really hard for two points in the last game. Adds that they need to continue playing hard in the coming games. On the changes, Rahul states that Chris Jordan misses out and Jimmy Neesham comes in.
Shreyas Iyer, Delhi's captain, says that there is no particular reason for batting first, the only thing being that they have experienced a lot of success doing so. States that Delhi had a dramatic encounter against Punjab the last time around. Adds further that Punjab come after a win from a tough last game and there is a need to respect that and not take them lightly. On the changes, Shreyas Iyer informs that Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer come in without elaborating on who misses out.
TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. Up goes the coin and it comes in Delhi's favour. THEY ELECT TO BAT!
Pitch Report - Simon Doull is in the middle for the Pitch Report. He says that the surface for this game is very green and grassy as compared to the barren surface on Sunday. Anjum Chopra is there as well. She states that win the toss and bowl first could be a possibility. Simon Doull says the same, reckons it is a bowl-first surface.
Delhi, need we say anything? 14 points from 9 games, comfortably perched at the top. The two key things that would be in our minds is will Pant and Hetmyer make a comeback in this game? They should, going by all possible means. Delhi are belligerently strong across departments but know that they cannot beat a revivalist Punjab easily. The toss and team updates coming up shortly...
Punjab have opened a window for themselves after 2 back-to-back wins, against Bangalore and Mumbai. The plot to bring Gayle late in the season has been working good. Their batting continues to be strong while the spin department is exceptional. Death bowling is something they would have worked on before this game. How they fare there will be interesting to see.
Back to Dubai we are after that rollercoaster of a ride from Match 36 between Punjab and Mumbai. 2 Super Overs in one game, who can forget that? Nobody, but since games in the League come thick and fast, we have to keep moving ahead. Rahul's men now take on Iyer's shortly at that very same ground where the former had won a hard-fought feast earlier.
