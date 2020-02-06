 
Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of Indian Premier League Due To Stress Fracture

Updated: 06 February 2020 16:16 IST
Jofra Archer will not be a part of Rajasthan Royal's squad for the upcoming IPL season. © Twitter

Fast bowler Jofra Archer was on Thursday ruled out of England's Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League season due to a stress fracture in his right elbow. The England and Wales Cricket Board said the 24-year-old underwent further scans on his injured right elbow on Wednesday, which confirmed a low grade stress fracture. "He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series," the ECB statement said.

Archer, who made his international debut last year, played just one Test during England's recent tour of South Africa.

England, who beat South Africa 3-1 in the four-match series, are due to play two Tests against Sri Lanka in March.

Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Jofra Chioke Archer Jofra Archer IPL 2020 Cricket
Highlights
  • Archer was on Thursday ruled out of Indian Premier League
  • Archer suffered a low grade stress fracture on his right elbow
  • Jofra Archer played just one Test during England's tour of South Africa
