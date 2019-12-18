 
IPL 2020 Auction: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Updated: 18 December 2019 17:00 IST

IPL 2020 Auction: 332 players will go under the hammer as eight franchises will bid for the 73 slots up for grabs.

The IPL 2020 auction will be held in Kolkata on Thursday. © Twitter

The spotlight will be on swashbucklers from the West Indies and Australia but some lesser-known youngsters could walk away with the big deals at the IPL players' auction on Thursday where the franchises are expected to be restrained in spending. The 13th edition of the lucrative franchise league will have added significance as 2020 is also a T20 World Cup year. Among Indian youngsters, Mumbai left-hander opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Priyam Garg, who is leading the India Under-19 World Cup squad, will be the ones to watch out for along with Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and Bengal pacer Ishan Porel. Shimron Hetmyer, who top-scored in the first ODI against India, has set a base price of Rs 50 lakh and will be on the radar when the eight franchises bid for the 73 slots up for grabs.

When is the auction for the Indian Premier League 2020 season?

The auction for the 2020 Indian Premier League will happen on December 19, Thursday.

Where is the auction for the Indian Premier League 2020 season?

The auction for the 2020 Indian Premier League will be held in Kolkata.

What time does the auction for the 2020 Indian Premier League begin?

The auction for the 2020 Indian Premier League will begin at 02:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the auction for the 2020 Indian Premier League?

The auction for the 2020 Indian Premier League will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the auction for the 2020 Indian Premier League?

The live streaming of the auction for the 2020 Indian Premier League will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • The IPL 2020 auction will be held in Kolkata on Thursday
  • 332 players will go under the hammer at the auction
  • 73 slots are up for grabs for the eight franchises in the IPL
