 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

IPL Auction 2020: To CSK's "Time For Rosogolla" Tweet, KKR's Question In Tamil

Updated: 20 December 2019 14:56 IST

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders exchanged pleasantries on Twitter with majority of the conversation taking place in Tamil.

IPL Auction 2020: To CSK
CSK's official Twitter handle posted a picture of a "rosogolla". © Twitter

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders's Twitter handles were seen exchanging pleasantries after the IPL auction 2020 that was held in Kolkata on Thursday. KKR were extremely active, making nine new additions to their squad, including splurging the cash on Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, who became the most expensive overseas buy in the Indian Premier League. CSK, on the other hand, made just four buys -- spending big on Piyush Chawla and Sam Curran. The CSK Twitter handle posted a picture of an unseen CSK member eating a "rosogolla" in the IPL auction 2020.

Soon enough, Kolkata Knight Riders' Twitter handle replied, inquiring if it was good.

The banter continued with CSK and KKR with fans thoroughly enjoying the back and forth.

Having already retained their core set of players, CSK added four bowling options to their squad. Apart from bidding big for Piyush Chawla, the Chennai-based franchise picked up England all-rounder Sam Curran, Australia's Josh Hazlewood and Indian uncapped R Sai Kishore.

Existing squad: MS Dhoni (c), Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, N Jagadeesan, M Vijay, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif.

New additions: Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Sam Curran.

Meanwhile, KKR were in bidding wars for many players but they managed to get Pat Cummins in their squad for a whopping Rs 15.50 crore. Knight Riders also got England-captain Eoin Morgan in their squad while they splashed the cash for young bowler Varun Chakravarthy.

Existing squad: Shubman Gill, Siddesh Lad, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier.

New additions: Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Patrick James Cummins Pat Cummins Piyush Pramod Chawla Piyush Chawla Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • CSK and KKR exchange pleasantries on Twitter
  • KKR replied to CSK's tweet with a question in Tamil
  • The IPL auction 2020 was held on Thursday in Kolkata
Related Articles
CSK Had To Play Waiting Game In IPL Auction 2020: Stephen Fleming
CSK Had To Play Waiting Game In IPL Auction 2020: Stephen Fleming
Piyush Chawla Says Can
Piyush Chawla Says Can't Think Of Better Captain Than MS Dhoni To Play Under
IPL 2020 Auction: Complete List Of Sold Players
IPL 2020 Auction: Complete List Of Sold Players
Australia Players Celebrate Early Christmas, Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Overseas Buy In History
Australia Players Celebrate Early Christmas, Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Overseas Buy In History
MS Dhoni Has Great Relation With Piyush Chawla, Says Stephen Fleming
MS Dhoni Has Great Relation With Piyush Chawla, Says Stephen Fleming
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.