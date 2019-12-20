Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders's Twitter handles were seen exchanging pleasantries after the IPL auction 2020 that was held in Kolkata on Thursday. KKR were extremely active, making nine new additions to their squad, including splurging the cash on Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins, who became the most expensive overseas buy in the Indian Premier League . CSK, on the other hand, made just four buys -- spending big on Piyush Chawla and Sam Curran. The CSK Twitter handle posted a picture of an unseen CSK member eating a "rosogolla" in the IPL auction 2020.

Soon enough, Kolkata Knight Riders' Twitter handle replied, inquiring if it was good.

RomboRomboChweetpo — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 19, 2019

The banter continued with CSK and KKR with fans thoroughly enjoying the back and forth.

Having already retained their core set of players, CSK added four bowling options to their squad. Apart from bidding big for Piyush Chawla, the Chennai-based franchise picked up England all-rounder Sam Curran, Australia's Josh Hazlewood and Indian uncapped R Sai Kishore.

Existing squad: MS Dhoni (c), Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, N Jagadeesan, M Vijay, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Monu Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif.

New additions: Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Sam Curran.

Meanwhile, KKR were in bidding wars for many players but they managed to get Pat Cummins in their squad for a whopping Rs 15.50 crore. Knight Riders also got England-captain Eoin Morgan in their squad while they splashed the cash for young bowler Varun Chakravarthy.

Existing squad: Shubman Gill, Siddesh Lad, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier.

New additions: Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, Nikhil Naik, Pravin Tambe, M Siddharth.