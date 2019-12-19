 
"You'll Have To Face Me In Nets": Jasprit Bumrah Welcomes Chris Lynn To Mumbai Indians

Updated: 19 December 2019 20:08 IST

Chris Lynn was happy to be roped in by Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2020 as the Australian thought he will not have to face Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah welcomed Chris Lynn to Mumbai Indians in style. © AFP

Chris Lynn, who was bought by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 auction on Thursday, was happy to be roped in by the franchise as he would not have to face premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. "@mipaltan Great City Quality Franchise Flat wicket Don't have to play against @Jaspritbumrah93 Can't wait for @IPL 2020," Chris Lynn tweeted. However, Jasprit Bumrah, while welcoming Chris Lynn to the franchise reminded him that he will still have to face him in the nets. "Haha, welcome to the team! @lynny50 You're still going to have to face me in the nets," Jasprit Bumrah replied to Chris Lynn's tweet.

Lynn, 29, had represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from 2014 to 2019. He is currently representing Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Lynn has played 163 T20s and scored 4434 runs in the format at an average of 32.36. He has the high score of 101 in this format. The Australian will add firepower to Mumbai India's batting line-up with his experience and hard-hitting skills.

He has also played four One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 18 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for Australia.

Along side Lynn, defending champions Mumbai Indians have bought Saurabh Tiwary and Nathan Coulter-Nile in the IPL 2020 auction, so far.

Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. The Mumbai franchise have also clinched the Champions League Twenty20 title in 2011 and 2013.

