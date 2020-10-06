The matches come thick and fast in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which leaves players with hardly any time to regroup once they have given their all on the field. Hence, when the players do get some time, they make the most of it by engaging in various recreational activities as was evident in a recent video shared by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The SRH squad, led by skipper David Warner, decided to spend their day-off by playing beach volleyball.

The video starts with David Warner levelling the sand in his court before the game. Despite it being a fun game, Warner, the true competitor that he is, gives his all for the team's cause. From smashing the ball to performing the defensive duties, he did it all. In fact, he even took some knocks to his knee for the team.

As per the protocol set by the BCCI, the players are not allowed outside their bio-bubbles. Warner and his side would hope that this fun activity helps them rejuvenate after a disappointing performance against Mumbai Indians in their previous game.

The defending champions halted Hyderabad's two-match winning streak by beating them handsomely by 34 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday -- in what was their first afternoon game of the season.

However, ahead of their next league game against bottom-side Kings XI Punjab on October 8, SRH have suffered a major blow as their start bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the tournament. The club announced that Prithvi Raj Yarra will come in as his replacement for the remaining matches.

Bhuvneshwar was the second SRH player after all-rounder Mitchell Marsh to be have been ruled out of the ongoing edition after suffering an injury on the field.

Despite the major setback, Warner and Co. need to regroup and get ready for their upcoming matches. After a few days of extra off, SRH will once again get back to the hectic schedule, with their next three games scheduled to take place in a span of six days between October 8-13.