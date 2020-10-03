Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The Royals are currently fourth in the league table, followed by RCB, who are fifth. RCB began their IPL 2020 campaign with a 10-run win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), followed by a 97-run defeat to Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and a Super Over win over Mumbai Indians (MI). RR began their season with a 16-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), followed by a four-wicket win over KXIP and a 37-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). IPL 2020 has been shifted to United Arab Emirates (UAE), due to the rising coronavirus cases in India.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place on October 3.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

The IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)