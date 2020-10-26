Rohit Sharma's exclusion from India's Test, ODI and T20I squads for the Australia tour came as a great surprise for many fans, who were eager to see their favourite star back in action for the national team. While announcing the squad, the BCCI's senior national selection committee said that the medical team will continue to monitor his progress. Rohit has missed Mumbai Indians' last two league games in the ongoing IPL 2020 with a hamstring injury. Amidst his injury concerns, the franchise took to Instagram to share a few pictures of Rohit Sharma of doing what he does best -- smash ball out of the park. "Just what we love to see! Hitman in action at today's training," Mumbai Indians captioned the post.

Rohit, going about his business ahead of Mumbai Indians' next league game, left fans confused as they couldn't fathom the reason behind his omission from the national team. Many fans also pointed that if Rohit's injury is that serious why has he not been ruled out of the IPL.

In Rohit's absence, Kieron Pollard has taken over the leadership duties and managed to win one out of two games. Mumbai Indians suffered a eight-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals, courtesy a sublime century from England all-rounder Ben Stokes who scored 107 not out off just 60 balls.