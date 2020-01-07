 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

IPL 2020 Final On May 24, Games Likely From 7:30 PM: Report

Updated: 07 January 2020 17:51 IST

According to news agency IANS, IPL 2020 is set to get underway at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29 and the final will be played on May 24.

IPL 2020 Final On May 24, Games Likely From 7:30 PM: Report
IPL 2020 is likely to be played over 57 days. © Twitter

While the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29, the final will be played on May 24. The 57-day window also means that host broadcasters Star are likely to have their way and there will be no double headers. The starting time is almost certain to be 7:30 p.m. Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments confirmed that the 2020 edition will be played over 57 days and the longer window means that double headers could now be a thing of the past.

"While the full schedule isn't ready yet, the final is set to be played on May 24 and with the tournament starting on March 29, you obviously get a longer window than say 45 days. So, there should be no issue in accommodating one game a day. In fact, it should be a walk in the park for those chalking out how matches will be played over 57 days," the source said.

Asked about the starting time, considering that Star is keen on an early start, the source said it was almost certain that games will start at 7.30 p.m. and it isn't just about the broadcasters, it is also about how late games finished last season.

"See, TRP is an issue for sure, but let us not just put it on that as you can for yourself go back and see how late the games finished last season. Even for those coming into the stadium, it was quite an issue going back home after the game. While it is being discussed, but looks like we may start at 7.30 p.m. this edition onwards," the source pointed.

But franchises believe that for crowds to come in at that point in time on a working day is almost impossible.

"If you are living in a metro, you do know the kind of traffic issues there is say in Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru. Do you seriously believe that it is possible for people to leave office at around 6 p.m. and then come into the stadium with their families by the time the game gets underway? This is an area that needs to be taken into consideration before changing the timing of the game," the official of one of the franchises told IANS.

Even in case of double headers, franchises have said that it was the broadcasters who weren't too keen on having 4 p.m. games, but the source said that even revenue generation wise it is a problem for the teams.

"Do you believe that it is just the broadcasters who have a problem? Let us be real. Even franchises have a problem filling the stands for the afternoon games. So, it is best that we do away with the afternoon games and focus on one game a day," the source explained.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article IPL 2020 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • IPL 2020 is set to get underway in Mumbai on March 29
  • The final will be played on May 24
  • The starting time is almost certain to be 7:30 p.m.
Related Articles
Ish Sodhi Returns To Rajasthan Royals As Spin Consultant For IPL 2020
Ish Sodhi Returns To Rajasthan Royals As Spin Consultant For IPL 2020
Rajasthan Royals Troll Ravichandran Ashwin But The Bowler Wins It With Witty Reply
Rajasthan Royals Troll Ravichandran Ashwin But The Bowler Wins It With Witty Reply
Ravichandran Ashwin To Mankad "Anyone That Goes Out Of The Crease" In IPL 2020
Ravichandran Ashwin To Mankad "Anyone That Goes Out Of The Crease" In IPL 2020
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's IPL Performance Will Determine His Future With Team India, Says Anil Kumble
Indian Premier League 2020 To Kick-Start On March 29 At Wankhede Stadium
Indian Premier League 2020 To Kick-Start On March 29 At Wankhede Stadium
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.